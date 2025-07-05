403
Community College Launches Third Phase Of Academic Cadres Initiative 2025-26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) has officially launched the third phase of its national initiative, Academic Cadres 2025-2026, building on the strong momentum established by the first two phases. The earlier phases successfully attracted qualified national talent and expanded the college's culture of academic excellence.
This new phase aligns with CCQ's ongoing vision to create a sustainable academic environment by investing in highly qualified human capital and establishing long-term academic and professional development pathways for national talent.
The initiative continues in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau. It aims to accelerate the recruitment of Qatari nationals holding masters and doctoral degrees to join the college's academic staff in the upcoming academic year.
In 2024, the second phase of the initiative opened 14 academic positions. A total of 117 applicants submitted their candidacy through the national employment platform Kawader. After interviewing 29 candidates, CCQ appointed 14 who met the college's hiring and scholarship criteria.
As a result, the percentage of faculty members hired through the Academic Competencies initiative has grown from 8% prior to the initiative to 22% today; this is a significant 14% increase. This progress highlights the initiative's success in strengthening the presence of national talent in higher education and positioning competence as a key factor in faculty recruitment. Within this framework of continued co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, 11 faculty members holding master's degrees have completed the necessary procedures for scholarship approval to pursue their PhDs at the ministry's designated universities. This effort supports a broader national strategy for sustainable academic development.
The initiative has yielded strong results over the past two academic years. In 2023-2024, CCQ faculty hired through the programme taught a total of 52 courses out of 1,675 offered (3.1%). This number more than doubled in 2024-2025, with 117 courses out of 1,686 (6.9%) taught by the initiative's participants. These figures reflect a significant qualitative leap in the academic contributions of the program's members.
Commenting on the launch of the new phase, CCQ President Dr Khalid al-Horr said:“The launch of phase three of the Academic Competencies initiative marks another step forward in CCQ's mission to attract promising academic talent and enhance our instructional capacity.
“This initiative is more than a hiring effort, it is a strategic investment in human capital that strengthens the quality of our graduates and elevates our output to meet the needs of the future. It supports Qatar National Vision 2030 by preparing a new generation of academically grounded leaders capable of driving real change.”
For his part, Vice-President for Academic Affairs Dr Abdullah al-Ali said:“Empowering Qatari academics and supporting their professional and scholarly development lies at the heart of our academic strategy.
That is why the initiative continues to evolve in a thoughtful, sustainable way. We are already seeing its positive impact in the classroom and in the growing interest in academic careers.
Each year, more applicants express interest in joining the initiative. This is a reflection of the strong performance and influence of those already teaching at CCQ.
This third phase represents a more mature, far-reaching version of the program, especially as it targets disciplines that align with the college's strategic priorities and market needs. These efforts promise to enhance the educational experience we provide and prepare our students to lead the future.”
In the same context, Head of Workforce Planning and Recruitment at the college Noor al-Baqali said:“For CCQ, the Academic Competencies initiative is part of a comprehensive system designed to develop local talent and provide long-term career growth opportunities.
“Every appointment is a long-term investment in our academic infrastructure. That is why we take pride in the program's impact on hiring and scholarship rates. We continue to work closely with our partners at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau to expand the role of Qatari faculty in the classroom.
The significant increase of 14% in faculty members hired through the initiative speaks to the strength of our high-quality, competitive recruitment model.”
