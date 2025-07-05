Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 94.5 manat, or $55.6 (1.7 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 28 manat, or $16.47 (0.5 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,658 manat ($3,330).

Gold ounce value change June 23 5,710 manat ($3,360) June 30 5,586 manat ($3,290) June 24 5,692 manat ($3,350) July 1 5,650 manat ($3,320) June 25 5,655 manat ($3,330) July 2 5,677 manat ($3,340) June 26 - July 3 5,696 manat June 27 - July 4 ($3,350) Average weekly rate 5,686 manat ($3,340 Average weekly rate 5,658 manat ($3,330)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.6 manat, or $0.95 (1.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.78 manat, or $36.34, which is one percent, or 0.48 manat ($0.28), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 23 61.29 manat ($36.05) June 30 61.48 manat ($36.16) June 24 61.48 manat ($36.16) July 1 61.5 manat ($36.18) June 25 61.13 manat ($35.9) July 2 61.37 manat ($36.1) June 26 - July 3 61.9 manat ($36.4) June 27 - July 4 62.6 manat ($36.8) Average weekly rate 61.3 manat ($36.06) Average weekly rate 61.78 manat ($36.34)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week grew by 36.15 manat, or $21.26 (1.6 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 138.6 manat, or $81.5 (6.3 percent), to 2,340 manat ($1,380) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 23 2,156 manat ($1,270) June 30 2,328 manat ($1,370) June 24 2,203 manat ($1,301) July 1 2,306 manat ($1,356) June 25 2,246 manat ($1,320) July 2 2,313 manat ($1,360) June 26 - July 3 2,390 manat ($1,410) June 27 - July 4 2,364 manat ($1,390) Average weekly rate 2,202 manat ($1,300) Average weekly rate 2,340 manat ($1,380)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 15 manat ($8.8), or 0.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium surged by 125.6 manat ($74), or seven percent, compared to last week, to 1,929 manat ($1,130).

Palladium ounce value change June 23 1,785 manat ($1,050) June 30 1,960 manat ($1,150) June 24 1,815 manat ($1,067) July 1 1,899 manat ($1,117) June 25 1,812 manat ($1,063) July 2 1,902 manat ($1,120) June 26 - July 3 1,941 manat ($1,142) June 27 - July 4 1,945 manat ($1,144) Average weekly rate 1,804 manat ($1,060) Average weekly rate 1,929 manat ($1,130)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.