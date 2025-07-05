Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 23
|
5,710 manat ($3,360)
|
June 30
|
5,586 manat ($3,290)
|
June 24
|
5,692 manat ($3,350)
|
July 1
|
5,650 manat ($3,320)
|
June 25
|
5,655 manat ($3,330)
|
July 2
|
5,677 manat ($3,340)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
5,696 manat
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
($3,350)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,686 manat ($3,340
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,658 manat ($3,330)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.6 manat, or $0.95 (1.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.78 manat, or $36.34, which is one percent, or 0.48 manat ($0.28), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 23
|
61.29 manat ($36.05)
|
June 30
|
61.48 manat ($36.16)
|
June 24
|
61.48 manat ($36.16)
|
July 1
|
61.5 manat ($36.18)
|
June 25
|
61.13 manat ($35.9)
|
July 2
|
61.37 manat ($36.1)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
61.9 manat ($36.4)
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
62.6 manat ($36.8)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.3 manat ($36.06)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.78 manat ($36.34)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week grew by 36.15 manat, or $21.26 (1.6 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum lifted by 138.6 manat, or $81.5 (6.3 percent), to 2,340 manat ($1,380) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 23
|
2,156 manat ($1,270)
|
June 30
|
2,328 manat ($1,370)
|
June 24
|
2,203 manat ($1,301)
|
July 1
|
2,306 manat ($1,356)
|
June 25
|
2,246 manat ($1,320)
|
July 2
|
2,313 manat ($1,360)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2,390 manat ($1,410)
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
2,364 manat ($1,390)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,202 manat ($1,300)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,340 manat ($1,380)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 15 manat ($8.8), or 0.8 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium surged by 125.6 manat ($74), or seven percent, compared to last week, to 1,929 manat ($1,130).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 23
|
1,785 manat ($1,050)
|
June 30
|
1,960 manat ($1,150)
|
June 24
|
1,815 manat ($1,067)
|
July 1
|
1,899 manat ($1,117)
|
June 25
|
1,812 manat ($1,063)
|
July 2
|
1,902 manat ($1,120)
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1,941 manat ($1,142)
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
1,945 manat ($1,144)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,804 manat ($1,060)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,929 manat ($1,130)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 26 and 27, Armed Forces Day, as the dates fell on non-working days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment