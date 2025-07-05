Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Visiting British Foreign Affairs Secretary

2025-07-05 07:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Saturday visiting British Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy and his accompanying delegation.
The visit comes to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries, and support ways to boost cooperation. (end)
