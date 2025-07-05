American Airlines Plane Forced To Land In Puerto Rico After Panic Spread Over 'RIP' Text: Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) An American Airlines flight heading from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Dallas was forced to turn back mid-air because of a passenger's big misunderstanding. Flight 1847 had just taken off when a woman saw the traveler next to her receive a text saying“R.I.P.”, short for“Rest in Peace.”

A mid-air scare triggers emergency landing

She panicked, thinking it was a threat to the plane, and told the crew. The pilot immediately declared an emergency, calling it a possible“level three” threat that could put lives at risk.

Following safety rules, the plane returned to San Juan's airport just 30 minutes after leaving. All 193 people on board landed safely while police rushed to investigate.

After landing, security experts from Puerto Rico's Office of Explosives and Public Safety questioned the passenger who got the“R.I.P.” text.

The traveler explained that a family member had died the day before, and the text was a condolence message. They were flying back early from vacation to attend the funeral in Dallas. Officials checked the passenger's phone and found no threat.

Aerostar, the company running the airport, confirmed it was all a“mix-up.” As Nelman Nevárez, Aerostar's operations director, said:“It was handled with safety protocols, but there was no real danger to anyone”.

Law enforcement officers searched the plane and cleared it to fly again. By 10 a.m. local time, just a few hours after the scare, the same aircraft took off for Dallas.

American Airlines apologized for the delay but stressed that safety always comes first. On social media, many people argued that the woman who reported the text should face fines for the costly mistake.

One person wrote:“Charge her for the flight diversion costs!” Others wondered why the crew didn't just ask about the text before diverting. The flight finally reached Dallas that afternoon, but the incident left travelers talking about privacy and quick judgments.

Investigation reveals tragic misunderstanding

Airport officials reminded everyone that while reporting concerns is important, this event showed how easily small things can be misread.“R.I.P.” is a common phrase used when someone dies, not a threat.

Experts say snooping on others' phones can cause unnecessary panic. The airline hasn't said if the woman who reported it will be punished, but the passenger who got the text faced no blame.

Flight diversions cost airlines up to $200,000 for fuel and fees, showing how one mistake affects many. Still, authorities praised the crew for following safety steps in an uncertain situation.