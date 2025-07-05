9Th Muharram: Mourning Procession Carried Out In Mir Behri, Dal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: On the ninth day of Muharram, the mourners from the floating areas of Dal Lake in Srinagar came together to observe the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) with a solemn and symbolic procession.

Residents moved along narrow wooden walkways and boarded boats draped in black flags, reciting nohas and marsiyas in memory of the tragedy of Karbala.

“It is our way of keeping the message of Karbala alive. Even though we live on water, our hearts beat with the pain and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS),” said Ghulam Hassan, a local elder from Rainawari, Srinagar, while speaking with KNO.

Similarly, the procession, which began in the afternoon, saw youth and elders alike participate, some beating their chests in mourning while others distributed drinking water and dates among participants.

“We have been observing this procession in our community for decades. This is not just a ritual but a legacy of resistance and remembrance,” said Muntazir Ali, a youth volunteer helping to organize the gathering.

Moreover, today people were moving on wooden shikaras carrying mourners, children holding Alams (flags), and the reflections of banners dancing on the waters of Dal.

Additionally, authorities ensured peaceful conduct by deploying police and arranging first aid. Local imambargahs also remained open for community prayers and sermons throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the Dal Lake procession remains one of the most unique and visually striking Muharram rituals in Kashmir, echoing the message of sacrifice and justice far beyond the shores .