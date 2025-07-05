9Th Muharram: Mourning Procession Carried Out In Mir Behri, Dal
Residents moved along narrow wooden walkways and boarded boats draped in black flags, reciting nohas and marsiyas in memory of the tragedy of Karbala.
“It is our way of keeping the message of Karbala alive. Even though we live on water, our hearts beat with the pain and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS),” said Ghulam Hassan, a local elder from Rainawari, Srinagar, while speaking with KNO.
Similarly, the procession, which began in the afternoon, saw youth and elders alike participate, some beating their chests in mourning while others distributed drinking water and dates among participants.
“We have been observing this procession in our community for decades. This is not just a ritual but a legacy of resistance and remembrance,” said Muntazir Ali, a youth volunteer helping to organize the gathering.Read Also Ashura Today: Processions, Prayers to Mark Karbala Sacrifice Imam Hussain's Sacrifice Inspires Humanity: LG
Moreover, today people were moving on wooden shikaras carrying mourners, children holding Alams (flags), and the reflections of banners dancing on the waters of Dal.
Additionally, authorities ensured peaceful conduct by deploying police and arranging first aid. Local imambargahs also remained open for community prayers and sermons throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the Dal Lake procession remains one of the most unique and visually striking Muharram rituals in Kashmir, echoing the message of sacrifice and justice far beyond the shores .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment