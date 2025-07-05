Ashura Today: Processions, Prayers To Mark Karbala Sacrifice

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ashura, marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his faithful companions in the plains of Karbala 1400 years ago, will be observed across Kashmir today with religious fervour amid tight security.

In Srinagar, the organizers said the biggest Ashura procession will be taken out on Sunday morning from Botakadal. Thousands of mourners from different parts of the city are expected to attend the Ashura procession starting from Bota Kadal and ending at the Imambargah Zadibal in the evening.

In Srinagar, the Shia Muslims used to take out Ashura procession from Abi Guzar in uptown Srinagar that would culminate at historic Zadibal Imambargah. However, after the onset of militancy, the procession like that of 8th Muharram was banned in 1989 by the then Governor Jagmohan. However following years of resistance by mourners 8th Muharram procession was allowed on its traditional Gurubazar-Dalgate route by the authorities three years back while the ban on traditional Ashura procession remains in force.

DM Lays Conditions

The District Magistrate Srinagar has issued a formal order granting permission for the 10th Muharram procession, scheduled for July 6, 2025. The permission was sought by the J&K Shia Association, which had proposed an alternate route for this year's procession. However, the district administration has denied the request for the alternate route and allowed the procession to take place only on the traditional path through Gasiyar Zadibal.

According to the official order, the Shia Association had submitted an application requesting permission to carry out the Muharram procession from Bota Kadal to Zadibal via Mill Stop and Firdous Cinema. The application was examined by the district authorities and forwarded to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, for comments. In response, the SSP Srinagar, in a communication dated July 4, 2025, advised against allowing the procession on the proposed alternate route due to unspecified security concerns.

In line with the SSP's recommendation, the District Magistrate denied permission for the procession to pass through the proposed route. However, the administration granted approval for the procession to be held along the old route from Bota Kadal to Imambara Zadibal. The route includes Alipora Chowk, Syed Afzal Lane, Sharibhat, Alamgari Bazar, Gassiyar Chowk, and finally reaches the Imambara at Zadibal.

“The permission is conditional and subject to several guidelines laid out by the district administration. These include strict adherence to the approved route and a complete prohibition on any deviation. The organizers and participants have been directed not to indulge in any anti-national, anti-administration, or sectarian sloganeering or speeches. Any activity that disturbs communal, religious, or ethnic harmony will not be tolerated”, order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, reads.

Furthermore, the order bars any actions that could harm the sovereignty or security of the state. Participants are also prohibited from disrespecting national symbols or emblems.“Flags carrying provocative slogans, images of terrorists, or logos of banned organizations - whether national or international - will not be allowed. The procession must also avoid causing any damage or defacement to public or government property”, it further said.

The administration has asked the organizers to fully cooperate with the police and security forces and ensure that the procession does not obstruct regular traffic or emergency services. Organizers are also required to provide in advance the details and numbers of participating dyaras (mourning circles) and volunteers to the SP City Hazratbal.

Use of drones during the procession has been strictly banned. Additionally, installation of any public address systems, loudspeakers, or stages that may cause inconvenience or disturb the general public has also been prohibited.

The District Magistrate warned that any violation of these conditions will result in strict legal action.“The decision reflects the administration's approach of allowing religious processions within a framework of law and order, ensuring both religious freedom and public safety. While the denial of the alternate route may disappoint some, the granting of permission for the traditional procession route is being viewed as a continued step towards cautious normalization of religious activities in the region”, the order further said.

Hawaij to Imambargah Hajipora. “The biggest procession in Budgam will be taken out from Jamia Babul Ilm Mirgund at 9 am in the morning to Imambargah Budgam,” Anjuman said. Small scale processions are expected in other Kashmir districts of Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Sopore. A mourning procession is planned in Jammu city as well besides other districts of Jammu province. Mourners In City Mark Tasua Tasua, the ninth day of the lunar month of Muharram, which precedes Ashura, the day when Imam Hussain (AS), was martyred was observed on Monday across Kashmir with processions and public gatherings. Thousands of people, dressed in black, took to the streets and took out processions from several areas of Srinagar including Shamswari, Basant Bagh and Mandibal in the old city. In the afternoon, mourners took out a procession in Shamswari to Babapora Habba Kadal and later at Basant Bagh and Mandible area of the city which was attended by thousands of people. Procession from Mandibal, Nowshera culminated at Astana Nabdipora Hawal in the evening. At Alamgari Bazar Chowk Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari addressed the mourners. He demanded lifting of a more than three decade long ban on Ashura procession on its traditional route citing constitutional guarantees of religious freedom in India. As part of the mourning ritual, Dal dwellers took out a boat procession which commenced from Kanda Mohalla in the interiors of Dal Lake. Mourners chanted Labbyk Ya Hussain slogans on the way to shore. Later, the procession culminated at Imambara Hassanabad Pertinently, Tasua comes a day before Ashura, which marks the day when Imam Hussain (A.S), along with 72 of his companions, was martyred in the battle against the second Umayyad caliph in the Iraqi region of Karbala, some 14 centuries ago.

In central Kashmir's Budgam District, According to Anjuman Sharie Shiayan two major processions will be taken out from Imambargah Mirgund to Imambargah Budgam and Dargah Bab