The New York Post Urges Trump To Resume Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the call came in an editorial titled“Vlad gave his answer to peace, Mr. President: We must re-arm Ukraine”.

The article appeals directly to Trump, noting that he understands that the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine is Russian aggression.

“Putin again insisted he was unwilling to commit to a ceasefire until the 'root causes' of the conflict were addressed. For Vlad, the 'root cause' is the existence of Ukraine. He followed your call with the largest drone and missile strike of the war, killing at least one. So why, Mr. President, is your administration punishing Ukraine?” the editorial asks.

The authors push back on claims that U.S. support for Ukraine harms American interests, arguing that this idea is far from the truth. While some officials say the U.S. is running low on weapons, much of that weaponry has already been allocated, with some already in Poland, ready for delivery.

They point out that Ukraine is paying for some of this equipment - using confiscated Russian assets and European grants - which in turn stimulates U.S. defense production. These funds can help develop American technologies, including systems like Golden Dome.

“But most importantly, Ukraine's fate sends a message to the world about America. Russia is not an economic superpower to be unlocked. It is a dying terrorist state. Putin is willing to spend the blood of his people in a last grasp for empire. If we let him succeed, if we help him succeed, it won't just threaten Europe. It will tell China that our alliances are fickle, our patience short... Russia and China share one strategic goal: oppose the United State,” the editorial states.

The article praises Trump's record, including the passage of the“big, beautiful” tax bill, trade deals, and strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The authors urge him to apply a similar strategy to the Kremlin.

“Putin only understands strength. He will continue to insult and ignore you if the United States doesn't commit to Kyiv's defense... The fall of Ukraine is not a disaster that can be blamed on someone else, or explained away as inconsequential. It would destabilize the world, weaken America and reflect negatively on your presidency. Don't walk away,” they conclude.

As Ukrinform previously reported, White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed that the Pentagon has paused the supply of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, citing a Department of Defense review to prioritize U.S. interests.

Photo: The White House