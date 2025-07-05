Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Extends Condolences To U.S. Over Texas Flood Victims

Jordan Extends Condolences To U.S. Over Texas Flood Victims


2025-07-05 03:07:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 5 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the United States following the devastating floods along the Guadalupe River in Texas, which resulted in dozens of casualties and missing persons.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's deepest sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of the United States during this difficult time.
He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the safe recovery of those reported missing.

MENAFN05072025000117011021ID1109763971

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search