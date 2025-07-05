403
Jordan Extends Condolences To U.S. Over Texas Flood Victims
Amman, July 5 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the United States following the devastating floods along the Guadalupe River in Texas, which resulted in dozens of casualties and missing persons.
Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's deepest sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of the United States during this difficult time.
He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the safe recovery of those reported missing.
