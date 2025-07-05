Samsung Galaxy Leak: Will The Newest Phone Feature 'Tri-Fold' Design?

Samsung's newest phone is likely to be a 'tri-fold' mode, media reports say, which means that it will have three panels of which two will be foldable.

This leak, found by Android Authority, was buried in Samsung's One UI 8, which is the tech giant's upcoming version of its custom Android interface. It found animations that appear to showcase a revolutionary three-panel foldable device, complete with two hinges and an accordion-style folding mechanism.

The animations were filed under the name 'Multifold 7', showing what the new tech could look like, while the model is expected to be called the 'Galaxy G Fold'.

What it looks like

The leaked animations reveal a fascinating asymmetrical folding pattern. The left panel folds inward first, while the right panel wraps over the top, creating what experts describe as a Z-shaped configuration.

Each fold serves a purpose. When closed, the middle panel becomes your everyday phone screen, complete with a front-facing camera that cleverly shifts to the right side when the device is fully opened.

The rightmost panel houses a triple-lens camera system and the NFC chip for contactless payments, ensuring essential features remain accessible regardless of how you're using the device.

Android Authority even has a video showing what the new design could possibly look like. Take a look, below:

Of course, questions remain. How much will it cost? How durable will those complex hinges be? And perhaps most importantly, will people enjoy using this unconventional phone?

With Samsung's next Unpacked event scheduled for July 9, we might not have to wait long for answers.

While the event is expected to focus on the more traditional Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, there's always the possibility of a surprise reveal - or at least a more official understanding of what's to come.

