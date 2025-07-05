UAE's Amazon Bazaar Brings Budget Shopping To Mobile Shoppers

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Amazon has unveiled a new mobile‐only shopping section called Bazaar within its Amazon. ae app in the UAE, delivering value‐focused products across fashion, home and lifestyle categories. Launching initially in beta for select users, the platform offers items priced mostly under AED 25, with some starting at just AED 4, alongside tiered savings, fast delivery, and a 15‐day returns policy.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice‐President of Amazon MENA, said Bazaar is meant to be“fun and effortless to browse”, offering the trusted reliability of Amazon combined with surprising value. A launch‐month promotion grants shoppers a 25 per cent discount across all Bazaar purchases in July.

Accessible via the“Bazaar” icon in the Amazon. ae app or by searching“Bazaar”, the platform also supports browsing on mobile web at amazon. ae/bazaar. Desktop users must scan a QR code in the browser to open the feature within the app.

Bazaar has its own search, cart and checkout system, distinct from the main Amazon experience. The interface is vibrant and purpose‐built for quick deal discovery. The platform integrates reviews and star ratings to aid user decisions.

Delivery is standard across Amazon Bazaar accounts: orders above AED 90 qualify for free shipping and typically arrive within 6–12 days. Returns are free within 15 days for most products.

Beyond initial price advantage, Bazaar encourages bulk purchases with automatic discounts: 5 per cent off orders over AED 150, and 10 per cent off for orders over AED 300. Combined with the launch‐month 25 per cent promotion, savings can accumulate significantly.

In the UAE's booming e‐commerce environment-forecast to exceed US$ 13.8 billion by 2029-Bazaar positions Amazon to capture more bargain‐seeking consumers, complementing existing daily‐need offerings.

Dharmesh Mehta, Vice‐President at Amazon, referred to the local variant as Amazon Bazaa r or“Amazon Haul” as in other markets, noting its alignment with prior launches in the US, UK, Germany and Saudi Arabia. Gulf Business, Khaleej Times, What's On, Times of India and Arabian Business all report that Bazaar has launched in the UAE over the past week, emphasising its mobile‐first approach and bargain pricing.

Analysts say the platform could strengthen Amazon's value proposition in the region and give competitors like Noon, Carrefour, and Mumzworld a run for their money in the low‐cost segment. Bazaar's playful app interface-especially its“crazy‐low” deals and under‐AED 25“super savers” sections-appeals to price‐sensitive shoppers.

