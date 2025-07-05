Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A Treasure-Seeking Vessel Detained In Venezuela For Alleged Espionage And The Missing Panamanian Sailor -

2025-07-05 02:06:21
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As if it were a mystery film, this saga began with the departure from the port of Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria, of the Guaiquerí N35 vessel, gray and flying the Panamanian flag. To make the crossing, the N35-described by the Spanish press as a junkyard of the sea-relied on a key man, not just one who looked out over the horizon, but at the heart of the ship: Panamanian Olmedo Javier Núñez Peñalba. He was responsible for maintaining the vessel's engines and machinery to ensure it ran smoothly. With his expertise, they reached the outskirts of Venezuelan economic waters, where, on June 11, they were detained by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, which had followed them for 12 days. Just where is Panamanian Olmedo Javier Núñez Peñalba today? Stay tuned.....

