Wednesday July 9Th Europe Will Decide On Panama's Removal From The Gray List -

2025-07-05 02:06:20
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On June 10, 2025, the European Union Commission passed a resolution that would add several countries to a high-risk list that have made political commitments and have an action plan in place with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to address identified deficiencies in these areas, and remove other countries, including Panama, from the list. The European Parliament objects to a resolution that would remove Panama from a list of countries with deficiencies in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.



On Wednesday, July 2, Parliament voted on this resolution, objecting to it on several points and calling for a new resolution that takes their concerns into account. Among the points challenged is that“voting for all countries in a single act carries the risk that the countries rightly proposed for removal from the list will not be removed, and vice versa, if the co-legislators do not agree with the Commission's judgment, even when this disagreement concerns a single country .”

The vote to decide on whether to remain on the list, is to take place on Wednesday July 9, 2025

