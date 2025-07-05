Wednesday July 9Th Europe Will Decide On Panama's Removal From The Gray List -
On Wednesday, July 2, Parliament voted on this resolution, objecting to it on several points and calling for a new resolution that takes their concerns into account. Among the points challenged is that“voting for all countries in a single act carries the risk that the countries rightly proposed for removal from the list will not be removed, and vice versa, if the co-legislators do not agree with the Commission's judgment, even when this disagreement concerns a single country .”
The vote to decide on whether to remain on the list, is to take place on Wednesday July 9, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment