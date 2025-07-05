India's GMO-Free Image At Risk Amid Proposed GM Product Imports From US: GTRI

MENAFN - KNN India)Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has raised concerns about potential implications of allowing genetically modified (GM) agricultural products from the United States under a proposed trade agreement currently being negotiated between India and the US. The interim trade pact is expected to be announced before July 9, 2025.

GTRI cautioned that permitting imports of GM products, particularly soybean meal and distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed, could negatively impact India's agricultural exports to the European Union, which represents a significant market for Indian exporters.

The organisation highlighted that such imports could compromise India's current GMO-free agricultural image in international markets.

The European Union maintains stringent GM labeling requirements and faces strong consumer resistance to GM-linked products.

While GM feed is technically permitted in the EU, many European buyers actively seek completely GM-free supply chains.

GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava noted that India's fragmented agricultural logistics infrastructure and absence of proper segregation systems increase the likelihood of cross-contamination, potentially resulting in trace GM presence in export shipments.

According to Srivastava, this contamination risk could lead to shipment rejections, increased testing costs, and damage to India's reputation as a GMO-free supplier, particularly affecting sensitive export sectors including rice, tea, honey, spices, and organic foods.

He emphasized that without robust traceability and labeling systems, GM feed imports could undermine India's export competitiveness in European markets.

Srivastava addressed concerns about the vegetarian status of GM crops, noting that while these crops are biologically plant-based and function as vegetarian food, the presence of genes from animal sources may make them unacceptable to communities or individuals adhering to strict religious or ethical definitions of vegetarianism.

Research indicates that GM DNA breaks down during digestion and does not transfer into animal products such as meat, milk, or eggs. Consequently, foods like milk or chicken are not classified as GM products even when animals consume GM feed.

However, critics argue this distinction creates confusion for consumers seeking to avoid all GM-associated products.

Regarding seed reusability, Srivastava explained that GM seeds are generally not suitable for reuse due to legal and biological constraints. These seeds are patented and sold under contracts prohibiting saving and replanting.

Additionally, many GM crops are hybrids whose saved seeds typically perform poorly. In India, where BT cotton is the only approved GM crop, farmers who have attempted to reuse seeds have experienced substandard results.

Contamination risks remain a global concern, as GM and non-GM crops can intermingle at various points in the supply chain, particularly during transport, storage, and processing activities.

India currently maintains a conservative policy regarding GM crops, with only BT cotton approved for cultivation and no GM food crops commercially grown, though experimental trials continue.

The country permits imports of GM soybean oil and canola oil but prohibits imports of GM grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and similar food and feed products. GM feed materials including soybean meal and DDGS are currently banned under existing regulations.

