Startup Policy Forum Launches Initiative To Identify 100 Leading Deep-Tech Startups In India

The Startup Policy Forum has announced the launch of #100DesiDeepTechs, a comprehensive multi-stakeholder initiative designed to identify and support 100 prominent deep-tech startups across India.

The program represents a collaborative effort between the Startup Policy Forum, Startup India (DPIIT), MEITY Startup Hub, and IIT Madras, with the primary objective of strengthening policy dialogue and advancing India's deep-tech ecosystem.

Applications are currently open for startups nationwide to join this exclusive cohort. Selected companies will participate in closed-door deep-tech policy discussions, engaging directly with policymakers, investors, industry leaders, sectoral regulators, and academic institutions.

These strategic dialogues will culminate in the development of a comprehensive policy whitepaper that will outline sector-specific challenges and provide regulatory recommendations to strengthen India's deep-tech landscape.

The initiative focuses on several critical technology sectors, including semiconductors, defence, quantum technology, green hydrogen, space, drones, electric vehicles, biotechnology, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and communications.

A dedicated Mentor Board comprising founders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts will provide strategic guidance and network access to the selected cohort.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum, emphasized the initiative's strategic importance, stating that the vision is to identify, mentor, and elevate India's most promising deep-tech startups while supporting them with enabling policy frameworks.

She highlighted the organization's commitment to supporting government initiatives, including the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme and the dedicated Deep-Tech Fund of Funds, both designed to scale research and development in critical sectors.

The policy whitepaper will be released at the "Deeptech Baithak," a forum bringing together founders, investors, and policymakers.

The event will also mark the launch of SPF's Centre for Deep-tech Policy Research, which will support ongoing policy development efforts in the sector.

Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, emphasized that deep-tech represents the next frontier of India's startup ecosystem.

Through this initiative, the organization aims to identify and support startups operating at the intersection of science and scalable innovation while co-developing frameworks that serve the nation's strategic interests.

Prof. Thillai Rajan fr0m IIT Madras expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting that the initiative provides deep-tech startups with direct access to policy discussions.

He emphasized that the program aligns closely with the institution's vision to advance high-impact research and industry partnerships.

The execution of the initiative involves several specialized partners. IIT Madras will lead the startup selection process, while Ikigai Law will draft the policy whitepaper and Kaio will manage the overall initiative.

The Startup Policy Forum has also enlisted domain experts and will partner with deep-tech investors to ensure comprehensive program delivery. Insights gathered fr0m the program will contribute to shaping a policy roadmap for deep-tech innovation and market growth in India.

