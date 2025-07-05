India Seeks Duty Cuts On Leather, Footwear, And Textiles In Ongoing US Trade Talks

MENAFN - KNN India)India is pushing for lower import duties on its leather, footwear, and textile exports during its ongoing trade discussions with the United States.

These sectors are crucial to India's export economy and have long sought improved market access in the US, where high tariffs-sometimes up to 48 per cent-have limited their competitiveness.

According to officials, India has urged the US to review and reduce these high import duties as part of the ongoing Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meetings.

These talks aim to strengthen bilateral trade, resolve pending market access issues, and explore future cooperation opportunities.

India's request comes at a time when it is working to boost exports from its labour-intensive sectors. Leather, textiles, and footwear industries employ millions and play a key role in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Lower duties would significantly improve their global competitiveness and open up more opportunities in the US market.

The Indian delegation has also raised concerns about pending approvals in the pharmaceutical sector, visa-related challenges for Indian professionals, and data adequacy issues under digital trade norms.

In return, the US is seeking greater access to Indian agricultural markets, easier regulatory pathways for medical devices, and improved digital trade policies.

This renewed trade engagement follows years of strained relations due to tariff hikes and withdrawal of India's benefits under the US Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) in 2019.

Both countries are now focusing on resolving long-pending issues to foster a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

The TPF, revived in 2021, is a key platform for addressing trade concerns and building trust between the two nations, with a focus on enhancing market access and promoting fair trade practices.

