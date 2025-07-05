403
19 Martyred In Israeli Occupation Strikes On Various Areas Of Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nineteen Palestinians were martyred at dawn on Saturday as Israeli occupation forces carried out strikes across northern, central, and southern Gaza.
According to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Israeli artillery shelled Al-Zarqa area east of Gaza City, killing at least one person and wounding several others.
The agency added that five Palestinians were martyred and others injured when Israeli occupation forces bombed a school in Asqoula area southeast of Gaza City, while simultaneously demolishing residential buildings in the east of the city.
In central Gaza, Israeli occupation drone strikes targeted a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp, killing two people and injuring others.
At the same time, medical sources reported that two bodies were brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli occupation airstrike on a house in Al-Maghazi refugee camp.
In the south, local sources said seven Palestinians were martyred and more than 10 injured in a new massacre, when Israeli occupation forces struck tents sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
Additionally, a father and his only son were martyred in a strike west of Khan Younis.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel waged a full-scale war on the Gaza Strip, killing or injuring over 192,000 people, the vast majority of them women and children. Over 10,000 remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced and famine has claimed the lives of many, including dozens of children.
