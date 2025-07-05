Tripura: TMP Leaders To Meet HM Amit Shah Over Tripartite Accord

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, July 5 (IANS) Ruling BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leaders would soon meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss the implementation of the tripartite accord, signed on March 2 last year, party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said on Saturday.

The TMP Chief Debbarma said their meeting with the Union Home Minister is very crucial as there is some frustration that has been prevailing among the party's rank and file at the grassroots level over the non-implementation of the tripartite accord.

“During our meeting with the Home Minister, it would also be discussed to curb illegal infiltration from Bangladesh,” he told IANS.

The TMP supremo said that he discussed with Chief Minister Manik Saha about the non-implementation of the provisions of the tripartite accord.

“The Chief Minister gave due importance to the sentiments of the tribal people and assured that he would raise the concerns of the TMP at the appropriate platform,” he said.

Pradyot Debbarma's statement came hours after party MLA Rajit Debbarma earlier on Saturday threatened to withdraw support from the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura over the non-implementation of the tripartite accord.

"If MLA Ranjit Debbarma spoke about withdrawing support from the government, it would be out of frustration as a sense of genuine disappointment and insecurity is prevailing among the tribals in the rural and interior areas," the TMP head said.

After a year-long hectic parleys and after signing a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2 last year, the then opposition TMP with 13 MLAs joined the BJP-led coalition government in the state on March 7 last year, adding a new twist to Tripura's politics.

On March 7 last year (2024), two TMP MLAs -- Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma -- were inducted into the ministry headed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

The TMP's demands include greater autonomy for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the development of the tribals' socio-economic conditions.

The TMP, though, originally demanded a 'Greater Tipraland' or a separate state for the tribals under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution. The ruling BJP, the opposition CPI-M and the Congress have been opposing the TMP's 'Greater Tipraland' demand.

The TMP contested the 2023 Assembly polls separately, but in March last year, after joining the BJP-IPFT coalition government, became the partner of the state government.

The TMP and the IPFT are both tribal-based parties. The TMP became a political force in April 2021 after it wrested power in the politically important TTAADC, which has jurisdiction over two-thirds of Tripura's 10,491 sq km area, and is home to over 12,16,000 people, of which around 84 per cent are tribals.

Tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura's four million population, always play a crucial role in the electoral politics of Tripura.

The withdrawal of support by the TMP would not have any impact on the stability of the BJP-led government, as the saffron party enjoys an absolute majority with its 33 MLAs.

In the 60-member Assembly, the BJP holds a majority with 33 MLAs, and its other ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), has one MLA.

BJP leaders refused to make any comments at the moment on the TMP's decision.