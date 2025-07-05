403
ECB's Lagarde Confirms Steady Interest Strategy
(MENAFN) European Central Bank (ECB) head Christine Lagarde affirmed on Friday that the existing trajectory of interest rates is in a "good position" and reiterated the institution’s unwavering focus on its medium-term objective of maintaining inflation at 2 percent.
“Our determination, our commitment, and our duty are to keep price stability, and price stability is around 2 percent inflation,” Lagarde stated during an interview with a German media outlet.
"We have delivered; inflation is measured at 2 percent, and we will continue doing so," she remarked.
Lagarde highlighted the ECB’s firm stance on sustaining the 2 percent target and pledged that they will do "whatever it takes" to hold inflation steady at that benchmark.
“We have a lot of uncertainty and a lot of unpredictability around us at the moment, but on the price front, we will be certain and stable," she added.
Responding to a question regarding interest rate trends, she noted that "we are in a good position now."
She pointed to Europe's significant promise and underlined the urgency of minimizing commercial restrictions and streamlining policy frameworks across the eurozone.
Lagarde also reflected on the prospect of the euro potentially surpassing the U.S. dollar as the globe’s dominant reserve currency, stressing that the euro's strength is closely tied to the robustness of eurozone economies, and that economic systems need to become more cohesive and productive.
