Youtuber 'Dies' In Italian Micronation To Outwit Airline Refund Policy, Here's How He Did It

Popular British YouTuber Max Fosh faked his own death to claim a £37.28 ($50) refund after an airline refused repayment for his missed flight.

The 30-year-old comedian, known for his 4.7 million-subscriber channel, discovered airlines only offer cash refunds if passengers die.

Fake funeral, princess-approved death certificate secure £37 refund

Declaring himself "incredibly petty," Fosh sought revenge by exploiting this loophole. His mission? To become "technically dead" on paper. After researching options, he contacted Seborga, a self-declared micronation in Italy unrecognized by global governments. Princess Nina Menegatto, sympathetic to Fosh's battle against "big bad airlines," agreed to help.

Fosh traveled to Seborga, where Princess Nina hosted a faux "diplomatic visit" and signed a custom death certificate validating his "demise." To bolster his case, he staged a funeral with three hired mourners and a eulogy from his video editor.

The“Principality”, which has its own flag and currency, participated purely for entertainment. Fosh then submitted the documents to the unnamed airline, betting staff wouldn't scrutinize them closely. The stunt cost him significantly more than the refund, flights to Italy, car rentals, and actor fees, but he insisted it was about principle, not money.

Five days later, the airline approved his refund and requested bank details. But Fosh's lawyer intervened, warning that claiming the money was "fraudulent" under the UK's Fraud Act 2006, despite not being outright fraud.

Though the YouTuber argued airlines exploit customers with rigid policies, he abandoned the payout. In his viral video "I Technically Died," he urged viewers not to replicate the scheme.

Legal experts note that while Seborga's certificate lacks legal weight, using it for financial gain could invite charges. The airline has not commented publicly.

Meanwhile, the video sparked global debate, amassing 2+ million views. Supporters praised Fosh's creativity and critique of predatory airline policies, while critics called it wasteful.

Social media reactions ranged from "Dude is so petty" to admiration for involving a micronation in "fraudulent behaviour."

Fosh, famous for stunts like gambling in Vegas with a talking parrot, turned satire into a viral protest. Though he forfeited the £37, he highlighted how travelers lose thousands to nonrefundable tickets.

Princess Nina's office confirmed cooperation was solely for entertainment, underscoring the stunt's absurdity.