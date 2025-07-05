Bexback Announces New 100X Leverage, 100% Deposit Bonus & $50 Welcome Bonus No KYC Required

SINGAPORE, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for high-leverage crypto trading, BexBack , a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced trading features, now available to all users worldwide.

As Bitcoin continues to fluctuate above the $100,000 mark, many investors are seeking opportunities to maximize their potential gains in this volatile market. To support this, BexBack is rolling out a limited-time offer featuring 100x leverage , 100% deposit match , and a $50 welcome bonus for new users.

: Traders can now amplify their positions by up to 100 times, enabling them to control larger trades with less capital and capture more profit from market fluctuations.: Users who deposit funds into their BexBack accounts will receive a 100% match on their deposit, effectively doubling their initial trading capital. This bonus can be used as margin but cannot be used to offset losses.: New users who meet the conditions will receive a $50 bonus upon completing their first trade.Demo Account : Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

No KYC Required

BexBack continues to provide a seamless and efficient trading experience with no KYC verification required, allowing traders to start trading immediately without the hassle of identity checks.

Why Choose BexBack?

BexBac offers a unique combination of high leverage, bonuses, and a transparent trading environment with no hidden fees, enabling traders to fully capitalize on market opportunities. The platform is known for its user-friendly interface, high-level security, and around-the-clock customer support, making it the preferred choice for both new and experienced traders.

This is the perfect opportunity to get started with BexBack and experience the power of high-leverage trading with attractive bonuses. To get started, simply sign up for an account and claim your bonus today! Register Now and Start Trading on BexBack!

BexBack is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange platform providing futures contracts with up to 100x leverage on popular digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. With its base in Singapore and offices globally, BexBack is committed to providing traders with top-tier security, advanced trading tools, and exceptional customer service.

