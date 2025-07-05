Cheaper Than California: 77-Year-Old Uses Life Savings To Buy Cabin On Cruise Ship To Travel The World For 15 Years
The California woman will sail around the world and visit places like Japan and New Zealand. The Odyssey offers cabins for long-term stay, and passengers buy them like homes.
Sharon bought her cabin in late 2023 and boarded when the ship reached San Diego. Though the ship's launch was delayed, it finally began its journey in September 2024.Also Read | Viral video: Japanese princess travels economy, falls asleep in flight
“I'm finally able to do what I've wanted to do for years,” Sharon told CNN Travel.
“I buy the cabin, I live in the cabin, and that's it. And then there's no end,” she said.
Villa Vie cabin prices start at $129,000 ( ₹1.10 crore) for 15 years, with monthly fees of $2,000 ( ₹1.71 lakh) per person for shared cabins and $3,000 ( ₹2.56 lakh) for singles. Outside cabins cost more, starting at $169,000.
While this may seem costly, it is far cheaper than the MS The World cruise ship, where cabins start at $2.5 million ( ₹21.4 crore), according to CNN.Also Read | Did a father put his daughter on Disney cruise ledge? Sheriff says THIS
Villa Vie also allows owners to rent their cabins when they are away. However, most buyers plan to live on board either full-time or most of the time.
“I only know of a couple of residents who have investment cabins that they actively rent out. Most rentals come from owners who decide to stay off the ship for a period of time,” Villa Vie Residences' CEO Mikael Petterson told CNN.'I don't have to do my laundry anymore'
Lane used her life savings to buy an interior cabin. She feels it's a smart deal. Her monthly fee includes food, soft drinks, alcohol at dinner, Wi-Fi and medical visits.Also Read | Iceberg, as large as Greater London, poses threat to shipping, fishing, wildlife
It also includes room service, housekeeping and laundry. Entertainment is also included. Singers, pianists, dancers and local artists perform at different ports.
“I don't have to do my laundry anymore. I don't have to do grocery shopping. Living on the ship is much less expensive than living in Southern California,” she said.
