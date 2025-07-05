Over 300 Afghan Students Arrive In Pakistan For Higher Education
A total of 350 Afghan students have recently arrived in Pakistan to continue their education under the prestigious Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Program, according to reports by Pakistani media outlets.
The initiative is part of a broader educational collaboration between Pakistan and Afghanistan, overseen by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to support Afghan youth facing limited academic opportunities at home.
As per Dawn newspaper's report on Saturday, July 5, the newly arrived students are part of the initial batch under the scholarship scheme. Further groups are expected to follow later this year.
Specifically, 50 PhD candidates and 100 Master's degree students are set to arrive in September to begin their studies at universities across Pakistan. The remaining seats are likely to be filled in phases.
These scholarships, offered by Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC), are part of a major government initiative to award 4,500 scholarships to Afghan students over a three-year period.
Significantly, a photo shared by Pakistan's Higher Education Commission shows Afghan female students among the scholarship recipients, signaling a hopeful opportunity amid ongoing educational restrictions for women in Afghanistan.
Since regaining control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have imposed sweeping bans on education for girls and women, shutting them out from schools and universities - making such regional scholarship programs critically important.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment