Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SBU Classifies Odesa Car Explosion As Attempted Terrorist Attack

SBU Classifies Odesa Car Explosion As Attempted Terrorist Attack


2025-07-05 08:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the SBU's regional office in Odesa, the blast occurred in the morning on Varnenska Street, when an Opel vehicle exploded, Ukrinform reports.

A man inside the car was injured and is currently receiving medical assistance.

Investigators and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The SBU and the National Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine all the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.

Read also: SBU detains two Russian agents preparing strikes on Kramatorsk

The case is being investigated under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack).

Earlier reports said that the explosion injured one person and caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Photo: SBU

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109763342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search