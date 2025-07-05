SBU Classifies Odesa Car Explosion As Attempted Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the SBU's regional office in Odesa, the blast occurred in the morning on Varnenska Street, when an Opel vehicle exploded, Ukrinform reports.

A man inside the car was injured and is currently receiving medical assistance.

Investigators and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The SBU and the National Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine all the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.

The case is being investigated under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack).

Earlier reports said that the explosion injured one person and caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Photo: SBU