SBU Classifies Odesa Car Explosion As Attempted Terrorist Attack
A man inside the car was injured and is currently receiving medical assistance.
Investigators and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. The SBU and the National Police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine all the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.Read also: SBU detains two Russian agents preparing strikes on Kramatorsk
The case is being investigated under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack).
Earlier reports said that the explosion injured one person and caused significant damage to the vehicle.
Photo: SBU
