Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Phoenix Box Office Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi's Son Surya Debut Gets Slow Start

2025-07-05 07:00:46
Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya made his debut with Phoenix, but the film had a poor start at the box office, recording low collections on its first day of release.

Vijay Sethupathi started as a junior artist and rose to fame with Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakatru. Through hard work, he became a pan-Indian star, acting in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. His son, Surya Sethupathi, also appeared as a child artist in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sindhubadh.

Surya Sethupathi makes his hero debut in Phoenix, directed by stunt master Anal Arasu. The film also stars experienced actors like Devadarshini and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Surya underwent special fight training for this action film, with music by Sam C.S. Phoenix released on July 4th.

Despite promotion by Vijay Sethupathi, Phoenix didn't generate much hype. Surya's behavior during promotions drew criticism and trolling, with some accusing him of using his father's influence. This negativity impacted the film's reception, though Surya's risky stunts were praised.

Phoenix, released alongside 3 P.H.K and Parandhupo, underperformed, collecting only ₹1 million on its first day, significantly less than the other two films. Parandhupo earned ₹4.2 million and 3 P.H.K over ₹10 million. Weekend collections are expected to improve.

