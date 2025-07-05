403
Trump declares new limited-edition perfume range
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has introduced a luxury fragrance line called "Trump Fragrances," featuring limited-edition scents sold in gold statue-shaped bottles resembling himself. The collection includes perfumes and colognes for both men and women, promoted under the theme “Victory 45-47,” referencing Trump’s presidential terms as the 45th and 47th president.
Announcing the launch on Truth Social, Trump described the fragrances as symbols of “Winning, Strength, and Success.” The new “Victory 47” scent is priced at $249 for a 100ml bottle, with a $100 discount for buying two. Another item in the lineup is the “Fight, Fight, Fight” fragrance, priced at $199, featuring imagery of Trump following an assassination attempt last year.
While the release has been embraced by Trump supporters and collectors, it has drawn sharp criticism from ethics groups and political opponents, who claim it’s another example of Trump profiting from the presidency. The advocacy group Republicans Against Trump accused him of continuing “to use public office for personal gain.”
Early reactions to the scents have been mixed. On fragrance review site Fragrantica, users described the men’s version as “woody and spicy” with notes of cardamom, geranium, and fougère accord. Some praised it as decent but overpriced, while others mocked it as gimmicky and unnecessary unless one is a diehard Trump fan.
The fragrance line adds to Trump’s expanding portfolio of branded products, which already includes watches, sneakers, NFTs, books, a cryptocurrency, and even phones. These ventures have brought in tens of millions of dollars, according to Forbes and Trump’s recent financial filings.
