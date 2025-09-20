Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFC Futsal Asia Cup Qualifiers: Afghanistan Face Maldives

2025-09-20 04:00:20
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan will face the Maldives today in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asia Cup qualifiers in Indonesia, the Afghanistan Futsal Committee said on Saturday.

The AFC wrote on its Facebook page the Afghan national futsal team will play against Maldives national team today in 2026 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Indonesia.

The competition will begin at 2:00pm Kabul time.

The Afghan futsal team is in Group H with the Maldives and Myanmar, and is scheduled to take on Myanmar in their second match on Wednesday.

hz/ma

MENAFN20092025000174011037ID1110087299

