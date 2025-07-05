403
Rwanda Pledges to Uphold Commitments in Deal with DRC
(MENAFN) Rwanda’s leader stated Friday that his nation is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities under a peace accord recently facilitated by the U.S. and signed with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
This marked his initial public statement since the signing of the agreement in Washington, which many view as a potential resolution to the prolonged unrest in eastern Congo.
During a media briefing in Kigali, Paul Kagame expressed gratitude for the role the U.S. played in negotiating the accord.
He noted that the Trump administration considered a combination of three critical aspects — political, security, and economic — in the process.
The pact, finalized on June 27, outlines a halt to combat between the neighboring nations’ armed forces.
It addresses the Congo’s primary demands, such as honoring its national sovereignty, demobilizing militant factions, and enacting steps to achieve enduring peace in the area.
“We have agreed to do a number of things together with others, and we will do that. You will never find Rwanda at fault with implementing what we have agreed to do, you will never. But if the side we are working with plays tricks and takes us back to the problem, then we deal with the problem like we have been dealing with it,” Kagame emphasized that the root of Congo’s turmoil lies mainly beyond its borders and added that the effectiveness of the agreement hinges on sincere cooperation from all involved sides.
