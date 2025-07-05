403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovakia urges for dialogue with Russia
(MENAFN) Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has called for renewed dialogue between Western nations and Russia, warning that continued escalation in the Ukraine conflict risks triggering a global war. Speaking on national broadcaster STVR, Blanar emphasized that the crisis “cannot be solved by military means” and stressed the urgent need for diplomacy.
“We don’t want a war between Russia and NATO – that would be World War III,” Blanar said, urging a peaceful resolution based on respect for international law. He suggested the West should consider re-engaging with Moscow and, in time, possibly forgiving past actions.
Slovakia, along with Hungary, has consistently advocated for de-escalation and resisted further EU sanctions against Russia. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has echoed these calls, opposing a rapid NATO military buildup and arguing that defense budgets should be shaped by each nation’s priorities rather than fear-driven strategies.
These remarks follow NATO’s recent push for members to increase military spending to 5% of GDP – a move the Kremlin dismissed as alarmist and unjustified. Russian officials reiterated that Moscow has no plans to attack NATO countries and views such claims as Western scare tactics to justify higher defense spending.
The Kremlin maintains it is open to a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin stating that any future peace deal must acknowledge current realities and Ukrainian neutrality. Talks between Moscow and Kiev remain ongoing, with earlier negotiations in Türkiye and multiple prisoner swaps already conducted.
“We don’t want a war between Russia and NATO – that would be World War III,” Blanar said, urging a peaceful resolution based on respect for international law. He suggested the West should consider re-engaging with Moscow and, in time, possibly forgiving past actions.
Slovakia, along with Hungary, has consistently advocated for de-escalation and resisted further EU sanctions against Russia. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has echoed these calls, opposing a rapid NATO military buildup and arguing that defense budgets should be shaped by each nation’s priorities rather than fear-driven strategies.
These remarks follow NATO’s recent push for members to increase military spending to 5% of GDP – a move the Kremlin dismissed as alarmist and unjustified. Russian officials reiterated that Moscow has no plans to attack NATO countries and views such claims as Western scare tactics to justify higher defense spending.
The Kremlin maintains it is open to a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin stating that any future peace deal must acknowledge current realities and Ukrainian neutrality. Talks between Moscow and Kiev remain ongoing, with earlier negotiations in Türkiye and multiple prisoner swaps already conducted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment