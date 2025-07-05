403
Iran cautions Ukraine of ‘consequences’ due to recent remarks
(MENAFN) Iran has issued a formal warning to Ukraine over recent remarks by Ukrainian officials supporting the US-Israeli military campaign against Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires on Monday to lodge a protest, warning of potential consequences if such "hostile and provocative" behavior continues.
The protest comes in response to comments made during the recent 12-day conflict, which began when Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, claiming it was close to developing a nuclear weapon. The US later joined the operation. Iran denied the accusations and responded with retaliatory strikes. The fighting ended with a US-brokered ceasefire, which remains in effect.
In a statement on its website, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Ukrainian remarks as “unjustified” and accused Kiev of siding with the “Zionist regime” and violating international law, including the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions. Shahram Farsai, head of the First Eurasian Department, delivered the warning to the Ukrainian envoy, who reportedly promised to relay the message to Kyiv.
While the Iranian ministry didn’t specify which Ukrainian officials were involved, it likely referred to President Vladimir Zelensky, who recently criticized Iran in a Sky News interview, calling the US-Israeli airstrikes “a powerful and correct move.” Kyiv had also condemned Iran’s June 23 missile strike on a US airbase in Qatar, accusing Tehran of destabilizing the Middle East and aiding Russia.
Iran and Russia have repeatedly defended their cooperation, stating it is aimed at preserving regional stability and sovereignty—not provoking conflict.
