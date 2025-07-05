Raghav Juyal Says 'Kill' Scared Him As Film Clocks One Year Of Release
When the film was released, audiences saw a completely different Raghav. His portrayal was quiet, chilling, and intense, unlike his other works. It was unexpected, and bold. Talking about the film, the actor said,“'Kill' gave me that chance. It scared me, but in a good way. That role made me fall in love with acting all over again”.
The film allowed Raghav to stretch as an actor and made both audiences and filmmakers take notice. The guy who once made you laugh was now giving you goosebumps, and doing it with equal ease.
For Raghav, the film wasn't about switching lanes. It was about expanding the road. It opened up a space for him to experiment, to keep things unpredictable, and to chase characters that challenge and excite him.
Earlier, Raghav reminisced about the carefree and rebellious phase of his life during the film's shoot. The dancer-actor shared heartfelt reflections on how the film marked a turning point in his journey, both personally and professionally.
Taking to Instagram, he shared his photos from the film and wrote,“10 years of #ABCD2 we were so free and rebellious, so honest and so pure, thank u @remodsouza and @lizelleremodsouza for abcd (sic)”.
The actor also tagged Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in his post. In the images, Raghav could be seen dancing with the other cast of the film. Varun, too, marked the milestone by sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the dance drama. The 'Student of the Year' actor had taken to Instagram stories to share a video from the film's wrap party.
