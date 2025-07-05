Celebrate Summer With Timeless Stays And Exclusive Perks At Shaza Hotels And Mysk Hotels

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This summer, Shaza Hotels and Mysk Hotels invite travellers to create unforgettable family memories with exclusive seasonal offers crafted for moments of connection, comfort, and discovery. Whether you seek tranquil beachfront escapes, vibrant city retreats, or culturally immersive stays, the award-winning hospitality group offers a unique selection of properties where luxury and lifestyle converge.

With a presence across the region's most beloved destinations and a deep understanding of cultural values and modern expectations, Shaza Hotels continue to lead the way in luxury travel and personalised experiences.

Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, stated,“At Shaza and Mysk, summer is not merely a season, it is an invitation to reconnect, rediscover, and reimagine the journey. Rooted in the timeless elegance of the Silk Route, our offers are more than just value; they are thoughtfully designed experiences that reflect the beauty of our cultures and the warmth of our hospitality. Whether you seek the soulful stillness of a shaded courtyard, the energy of a coastal breeze, or the rhythm of family laughter over shared meals, every stay becomes a story, one filled with authenticity, generosity, and unforgettable memories.”



40% off suites or a second room : ideal for families seeking spacious elegance

Kids up to 15 years stay & dine free , on the same meal plan as accompanying adults

25% off at all restaurants , in-room dining, and airport transfers

Exclusive direct booking benefits

An additional 10% discount for DISCOVERY members

Use promo code: SUMMER Offer valid only when booked direct.

Anchored in the elegance and heritage of the Silk Route, Shaza Hotels offers more than just a luxurious stay, it promises a journey of soulful connection and timeless beauty. Guests staying atcan enjoy:

Mysk Hotels invites guests to experience summer in contemporary style. With stylish properties such astravellers are encouraged to explore stays that reflect personality, vibrancy, and ease. Whether sailing along the coast of Muscat, enjoying city views in Madinah, or stepping into a world of design and hospitality in Bahrain, Mysk ensures that every guest travels smart, stays relaxed, and lives the moment.



40% off on suites or a second room

Kids up to 15 stay & eat free

25% off on restaurants, wellness treatments (where available), and airport transfers

Exclusive summer rates and added perks for GHA DISCOVERYmembers (at participating hotels).

Use promo code: SUMMER Offer valid only when booked direct.