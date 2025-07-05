403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebrate Summer With Timeless Stays And Exclusive Perks At Shaza Hotels And Mysk Hotels
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) This summer, Shaza Hotels and Mysk Hotels invite travellers to create unforgettable family memories with exclusive seasonal offers crafted for moments of connection, comfort, and discovery. Whether you seek tranquil beachfront escapes, vibrant city retreats, or culturally immersive stays, the award-winning hospitality group offers a unique selection of properties where luxury and lifestyle converge.
With a presence across the region's most beloved destinations and a deep understanding of cultural values and modern expectations, Shaza Hotels continue to lead the way in luxury travel and personalised experiences. Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, stated,“At Shaza and Mysk, summer is not merely a season, it is an invitation to reconnect, rediscover, and reimagine the journey. Rooted in the timeless elegance of the Silk Route, our offers are more than just value; they are thoughtfully designed experiences that reflect the beauty of our cultures and the warmth of our hospitality. Whether you seek the soulful stillness of a shaded courtyard, the energy of a coastal breeze, or the rhythm of family laughter over shared meals, every stay becomes a story, one filled with authenticity, generosity, and unforgettable memories.” A Celebration of Togetherness: Summer at Shaza Anchored in the elegance and heritage of the Silk Route, Shaza Hotels offers more than just a luxurious stay, it promises a journey of soulful connection and timeless beauty. Guests staying at Shaza Doha can enjoy:
With a presence across the region's most beloved destinations and a deep understanding of cultural values and modern expectations, Shaza Hotels continue to lead the way in luxury travel and personalised experiences. Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, stated,“At Shaza and Mysk, summer is not merely a season, it is an invitation to reconnect, rediscover, and reimagine the journey. Rooted in the timeless elegance of the Silk Route, our offers are more than just value; they are thoughtfully designed experiences that reflect the beauty of our cultures and the warmth of our hospitality. Whether you seek the soulful stillness of a shaded courtyard, the energy of a coastal breeze, or the rhythm of family laughter over shared meals, every stay becomes a story, one filled with authenticity, generosity, and unforgettable memories.” A Celebration of Togetherness: Summer at Shaza Anchored in the elegance and heritage of the Silk Route, Shaza Hotels offers more than just a luxurious stay, it promises a journey of soulful connection and timeless beauty. Guests staying at Shaza Doha can enjoy:
-
40% off suites or a second room : ideal for families seeking spacious elegance
Kids up to 15 years stay & dine free , on the same meal plan as accompanying adults
25% off at all restaurants , in-room dining, and airport transfers
Exclusive direct booking benefits
An additional 10% discount for DISCOVERY members
Use promo code: SUMMER
Offer valid only when booked direct.
-
40% off on suites or a second room
Kids up to 15 stay & eat free
25% off on restaurants, wellness treatments (where available), and airport transfers
Exclusive summer rates and added perks for GHA DISCOVERYmembers (at participating hotels).
Use promo code: SUMMER
Offer valid only when booked direct.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment