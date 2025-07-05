Sharad Kelkar On Language Conflict: All Indian Languages Are Beautiful, I'm Indian, First And Foremost
The actor recently spoke with IANS, and shared that though he prefers to stay away from politics, he surely respects all“beautiful” Indian languages that are spoken throughout the country.
He told IANS,“Honestly, I don't want to get into political matters. I have no interest in it. Ask me about acting, and I'll talk. Ask me why I haven't done a Marathi film, and I'll answer. But this isn't about personal will or preference. I believe all Indian languages are beautiful. I'm Indian, first and foremost”.
The actor was also asked if he is the highest paid actor on his upcoming show, to which he responded by saying,“I've been working for over two decades. I've earned my place, and yes, I charge for it. What's wrong with that? If someone is earning well, people should be happy-not jealous. It's a sign of achievement. If an actor returns to television, it's because they have value. No one's calling you back just for nostalgia-you have to bring something to the table”.
He also shared about why in the current era of television, shows don't run for years and actors don't become household names.
He said,“The audience landscape has changed. OTT has brought in new content and platforms. Earlier, shows used to run for years and characters would live in people's hearts. Now, shows are shorter, and people move on quickly. Many actors believe they aren't getting recognition, but I think it's the characters that become famous, not the actors themselves. I've been known as Nahar Singh, Barry B., Thakur, and Dr. Ashutosh-all character names”.
“If you keep reinventing yourself and present a new version every time, people might eventually remember your real name”, he added.
