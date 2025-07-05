Aamir Khan Attends Exclusive Screening Of Sitare Zameen Par At Kanha Shanti Vanam

403
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 4 July 2025: Noted actor Aamir Khan attended a special screening of his latest 'Sitare Zameen Par' at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the Heartfulness Headquarters in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday. The central theme of the film revolves around how the heart has a more significant place than the mind in decision-making, cognizance and intuitive abilities which resonates with Heartfulness's principle of focusing on the heart as the supreme seat of consciousness and awareness. The actor visited Kanha Shanti Vanam and met Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission wherein he offered special thanks and sought guidance from the Master on the limitless possibilities of human consciousness. He was impressed by the Brighter Minds programme which empowers young children with super sharp intellect echoing his film's depiction of children with ADHD, autism or other conditions possessing special abilities owing to their heart-centric thinking. Mr. Aamir Khan said,“The concept of Heartfulness is beautiful in terms of gathering a deeper perspective of our positioning as humans in the world, understanding our innate abilities and giving back to the mankind. These special children do just that – instead of racing against the world, they enjoy the journey while taking a stock of their inner strength and see what kind of difference they can bring in the world. I truly admire Daaji's vision in steering the mankind on the noblest and yet the most balanced evolutionary path of consciousness.”
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
