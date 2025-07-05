403
Slovak leader demands other members to speak to Russia
(MENAFN) Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has encouraged European Union leaders to resume direct communication with Russia, emphasizing that national defense strategies should reflect internal priorities rather than external fears. Speaking on TA3 television, Pellegrini suggested that a few EU leaders, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, could initiate talks with Moscow.
He defended Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s controversial May meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place during Victory Day events in Moscow and focused on bilateral relations and the conflict in Ukraine.
Pellegrini also pushed back against NATO’s call for increased military spending, arguing that defense policies should be guided by national needs, not fear of Russia. He noted that many people within the EU do not necessarily view Russia as a threat and highlighted the lack of readiness in the defense industry for large-scale military expansion.
Although Slovakia, Italy, and the UK support reaching NATO’s 5% GDP defense spending goal by 2035, Pellegrini emphasized that Slovakia’s national interests—such as energy security—should take precedence when considering EU sanctions on Russia. He expressed conditional support for the EU’s 18th sanctions package, aligning with Prime Minister Fico’s stance.
Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar echoed Pellegrini’s views, stating that a military solution to the Ukraine conflict is unrealistic and urging a return to diplomacy and respect for international law. He also suggested that the West should seek reconciliation with Moscow.
Slovakia, along with Hungary, remains among the few NATO members advocating for de-escalation and renewed dialogue with Russia.
