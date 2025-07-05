UK Govt Welcomes French Police Stopping Small-Boat Crossing

LONDON, July 5 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The British government said it welcomed footage showing French police stopping a small boat carrying migrants from setting off across the Channel.

The UK and France have been rowing for years about who should be responsible for dealing with many thousands of migrants who make their way from Africa and the Middle East to the northern coast of France in a bid to get to Britain by boat.

The BBC on Friday broadcast footage of French police puncturing a boat with a knife as it was about to set off for the UK, with dozens of migrants then making their way back to shore.

“What we saw this morning was a significant moment,” said a spokesman from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

“We welcome action from French law enforcement to take action in shallow waters, and what you have seen in recent weeks is a toughening of their approach.”

French police are prevented by law from intervening once a boat is in the water.

British officials are saying the recent action points to a new interpretation of the rule, but the French authorities have not confirmed this.

The Labour party came to power last year promising to“smash the gangs” operating the crossings, but a record of almost 20,000 people made the perilous crossing in the first six months of this year.

The government's failure to stop the crossings has given hard-right party Reform UK an attack line, and they have surged ahead in the polls.

French President Emmanuel Macron will make a three-day state visit to the UK next week, when he will hold talks with Starmer, with the small boats issue expected to appear on the agenda. - NNN-AGENCIES