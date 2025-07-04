MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Sargon Dental logo, representing advanced, patient-focused dental care and innovative solutions in California."

Los Angeles dental care experiences transformational advancement with Sargon Dental's announcement of Diamoneers technology and enhanced immediate load implant services across Encino and West Hollywood locations. The established dental practice continues to strengthen its position as Southern California's premier dental innovation center through Dr. Lazarof's expertise as a pioneering cosmetic dentist and FDA-cleared technology, which distinguishes medical-grade dental care from conventional practices throughout the metropolitan region.

Founded by Dr. Sargon Lazarof, inventor of the world's first FDA-cleared immediate load implant, Sargon Dental has built its reputation on providing transformational dental care that combines scientific precision with artistic excellence. The practice operates from two locations: 16101 Venture Blvd in Encino and 8711 Sunset Blvd in West Hollywood, providing accessible dental innovation that serves diverse communities throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Three Decades of Dental Innovation Leadership

Sargon Dental distinguishes itself through Dr. Sargon Lazarof's 30+ years of leadership in dental innovation, establishing industry-changing technologies that benefit patients worldwide while maintaining high standards of personalized care throughout Los Angeles communities. This extensive career demonstrates consistent excellence in dental research, technology development, and patient care, positioning the practice among global leaders in the field of dentistry.

Dr. Lazarof's achievements include graduating with honors from the USC School of Dentistry in 1986, followed by specialized postgraduate studies at the TMJ Research Foundation, focusing on the treatment of temporomandibular joint disease. His academic excellence established foundations for later innovations that would transform dental implantology and aesthetic dentistry worldwide.

The practice's innovation timeline includes the 1991 introduction of "immediate load" terminology in published research, which describes full functional capability at the time of implant placement. This pioneering concept challenged traditional dental implant protocols while establishing new treatment possibilities that benefit patients seeking rapid restoration solutions.

Professional recognition includes former Clinical Professor status at USC School of Dentistry and current CEO position at Sargon Enterprises, Inc., reflecting Dr. Lazarof's dual commitment to education and innovation. These roles enable the continuous advancement of dental treatments while training the next generation of dental professionals in advanced techniques and technologies.

FDA-Cleared Ultratooth Technology Transforms Immediate Tooth Replacement

Sargon Dental offers exclusive access to Ultratooth technology, the world's first FDA-cleared immediate load implant system, which enables patients to receive fully functional tooth replacement during a single treatment appointment. This breakthrough technology eliminates traditional waiting periods while providing superior stability and natural appearance compared to conventional implant procedures.

Ultratooth represents a significant advancement over traditional dental treatments through a direct jawbone connection, providing immediate stability and functionality. This innovative approach enables patients to enjoy their favorite foods and regain confidence immediately following treatment, thereby eliminating the lengthy recovery periods typically associated with conventional implant protocols.

The FDA clearance demonstrates rigorous safety and efficacy standards that distinguish Ultratooth from experimental or unproven dental treatments available elsewhere. This regulatory approval provides patients with confidence in treatment selection while ensuring access to scientifically validated technology that meets strict federal medical device requirements.

Clinical advantages include reduced treatment time, immediate functionality, enhanced patient comfort, and superior long-term outcomes compared to traditional implant procedures. These benefits prove particularly valuable for busy Los Angeles professionals and families seeking efficient dental services that minimize disruption to personal and professional schedules.

Diamoneers Innovation Establishes New Aesthetic Standards

Sargon Dental introduces Diamoneers technology, a patented cosmetic innovation that combines diamond dust with high-quality porcelain to create veneers with distinctive sparkle and natural appearance. This exclusive technology represents the next generation of aesthetic dental treatments, while maintaining the durability and functionality that characterize professional dental services.

Diamoneers' manufacturing involves meticulous blending of diamond particles with premium porcelain materials, creating unique optical properties that enhance smile aesthetics under various lighting conditions. This advanced material science approach distinguishes Diamoneers from conventional veneers, providing superior clarity and luster that replicate the natural characteristics of teeth.

The patented and trademarked Diamoneers process reflects Dr. Lazarof's commitment to advancing cosmetic dentistry through scientific innovation rather than conventional aesthetic approaches. This technology leadership provides Sargon Dental patients with exclusive access to treatment options unavailable at traditional dental practices throughout the Los Angeles region.

Quality standards include exceptional durability, resilience, and a seamless natural appearance that makes Diamoneers an optimal choice for patients seeking long-term aesthetic solutions. These characteristics ensure that investment in advanced dental treatments provides lasting value while maintaining optimal oral health and function.

Comprehensive Technology Integration Ensures Precision Care

Sargon Dental maintains advanced technology integration, including Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Digital Smile Design, laser dentistry, and digital impressions, which ensure precise treatment planning and execution. This technological sophistication distinguishes the practice from conventional dental services while providing patients with access to medical-grade diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

CBCT imaging offers three-dimensional visualization, enabling precise implant placement, surgical planning, and accurate treatment outcome prediction. This advanced diagnostic capability is essential for complex cases that require precise positioning and optimal aesthetic results, which are hallmarks of professional dental treatments.

Digital Smile Design technology enables collaborative treatment planning, allowing patients to visualize their anticipated outcomes before treatment begins. This patient engagement approach ensures realistic expectations while enabling customized treatment plans that address individual aesthetic preferences and functional requirements.

Computer-aided design and manufacturing capabilities ensure precision prosthetic creation while maintaining optimal fit and appearance standards. These technological advantages enable patients to achieve superior treatment outcomes while reducing appointment requirements and enhancing overall treatment efficiency throughout the care process.

Multilingual Patient Care Serves Diverse Los Angeles Communities

Sargon Dental offers multilingual patient care through a team of professionals proficient in English, Farsi, Armenian, Aramaic, and Russian languages, ensuring effective communication and a comfortable treatment experience for diverse Los Angeles communities. This linguistic capability distinguishes the practice from conventional dental services while addressing the needs of international patients and multicultural families.

Cultural competence extends beyond language translation to include understanding of diverse patient preferences, communication styles, and treatment expectations that influence dental care satisfaction. This comprehensive approach ensures that all patients receive personalized attention regardless of cultural background or language preference.

Patient-centric care includes thorough one-on-one consultations that address individual concerns, treatment goals, and financial considerations. This personalized approach ensures informed decision-making while building trust relationships that support successful treatment outcomes and long-term oral health maintenance.

The welcoming environment created through multilingual capabilities and cultural sensitivity attracts patients from throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area while serving as a preferred destination for international patients seeking advanced dental treatments and innovative technologies.

Educational Leadership Through Sargon Dental & Implant Institute

Sargon Dental operates the Sargon Dental & Implant Institute in Encino, providing advanced training for dental professionals in basic and advanced implantology techniques. This educational leadership extends the practice's influence beyond direct patient care while advancing industry knowledge and treatment standards throughout the dental community.

Training programs include hands-on instruction in immediate load implant placement, advanced surgical techniques, and aesthetic treatment planning that reflects Dr. Lazarof's innovations and clinical experience. These educational offerings ensure that dental professionals worldwide benefit from proven techniques and scientific advances developed through decades of research and practice.

The institute's curriculum encompasses both fundamental principles and advanced applications, enabling participants to apply the techniques they have learned in their practices while maintaining safety and efficacy standards. This educational approach extends the benefits of Sargon Dental innovations to patients worldwide through trained practitioners.

Research collaboration and continuing education programs ensure that the institute remains current with evolving technologies and treatment methods while contributing to the ongoing advancement of dental treatments and patient care standards throughout the profession.

Media Recognition Validates Innovation Leadership

Sargon Dental receives extensive media recognition through coverage in major publications, including Yahoo, Parade, Daily Mail, and The Doctors TV, validating the practice's innovation leadership while raising awareness of advanced dental treatments available to Los Angeles patients. This media attention reflects industry recognition of Dr. Lazarof's contributions to dental science and patient care.

Professional publications, including Dental Products Report, feature Sargon Dental innovations, demonstrating peer recognition within the dental industry while documenting the scientific validity of treatment approaches and technologies. This professional acknowledgment provides patients with confidence in their treatment selection and realistic expectations for outcomes.

International media coverage in publications such as Elaph demonstrates global recognition of dental services and innovation that extends beyond the influence of local practices. This international attention attracts patients from diverse geographic regions while establishing Sargon Dental as a destination practice for advanced care.

The consistent media recognition validates the practice's commitment to innovation, providing patients with assurance that they receive treatment from a recognized leader in dental technology and patient care within the competitive Los Angeles dental market.

Sargon Dental continues to serve Los Angeles communities through its commitment to innovation, excellence, patient-centered care, and technological advancements that transform conventional dental services into transformational health experiences. Patients seeking advanced dental care can contact the Encino office at (818) 626-3549 or the West Hollywood office at (323) 990-7533 for comprehensive consultation and treatment planning that reflects the practice's dedication to exceeding patient expectations through scientific innovation.