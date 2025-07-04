Srinagar Hits Season's Second Highest Temp

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid a relentless heatwave gripping the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar recorded its second hottest day of the season on Friday, with the mercury soaring to 35.3 degrees Celsius, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the heatwave conditions are expected to persist, with temperatures likely to climb even higher on Saturday.“There is a strong possibility that tomorrow may be hotter than today,” said a Met official.

Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir-logged a high of 30.2 degrees.

The department also warned of continued hot and humid conditions on Sunday, although there may be a slight dip in temperature by a few degrees.“Major relief from the current weather conditions is expected from Monday onwards,” the official added.

The unusually high temperatures have left both residents and tourists scrambling for shade, hydration, and relief. In many parts of the city, water sprinklers were seen in public parks while people relied on makeshift fans and coolers to beat the heat.

With schools, markets, and transport services running in full swing, authorities have urged people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated, especially the elderly and those with health conditions.

This ongoing heatwave follows a broader regional trend, with North India experiencing one of the hottest summers in recent memory, raising concerns about water scarcity and public health across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir.