Lori Werner Recognized For Women Leadership And Business Excellence At The 2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards: Season 1

Lori Werner with TITAN Women in Business Award

Gold Winner in two prestigious categories: Outstanding Female in Digital Marketing and Outstanding Female in Marketing Strategy,

Lori Werner wins two Gold awards at the 2025 TITAN Women in Business Awards for excellence in digital marketing and strategy in healthcare.

- Lori Werner, CEO and Founder, Medical Marketing WhizCANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The TITAN Women In Business Awards has officially announced its 2025 winners for the first season, celebrating outstanding women leadership, strategic vision, and business achievements across industries. Among this year's winners, Lori Werner , CEO and Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz , has been awarded Gold Winner in two prestigious categories: Outstanding Female in Digital Marketing and Outstanding Female in Marketing Strategy, recognizing her exceptional leadership and business impact that led to this grand success.The competition received hundreds of entries from over 25 countries, recognizing the remarkable contributions of women professionals who have driven transformational business strategies. With participation from corporate women executives, entrepreneurs, and business innovators, the award honors individuals and organizations whose decisions and leadership have propelled their industries forward.Key Business Achievements- Award Categories: Outstanding Female in Digital Marketing & Outstanding Female in Marketing Strategy- Industry Focus: Healthcare Marketing / Medical Practice Growth- Brief Description of the Entry: Lori Werner was recognized for her innovative and results-driven approach to digital and strategic marketing in the healthcare industry. Through Medical Marketing Whiz, she has empowered thousands of private practice physicians and aesthetic practices across the U.S. to grow their patient base and generate revenue using turnkey marketing programs that combine automation, social media, and lead generation.- More Information:“Winning the Titan Women Business Award is an incredible honor, but it's truly a reflection of the outstanding team I'm privileged to work with every day. Their dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to delivering results for our clients is second to none. I share this award wholeheartedly with them,” said Lori Werner, CEO and Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz.Significance of Securing SuccessThis award represents global recognition of leadership and strategic impact in business. Winners will be able to leverage such achievements to strengthen their professional standing, enhance company credibility, and create new growth opportunities.“The true mark of a leader is the ability to influence and drive meaningful progress. Every winner of the TITAN Women In Business Awards has done exactly that!” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Lori Werner and Medical Marketing Whiz have led teams that stand out in competitive markets, while showcasing powerful milestones within their organizations and industries. Winning this award is a reflection of their dedication, strategy, and impact on the business world. This is what we want to represent as a TITAN in business!” added Thomas Brandt.About Lori Werner & Medical Marketing WhizLori Werner is a nationally recognized leader in digital healthcare marketing with over two decades of experience. As the founder of Medical Marketing Whiz, she has built one of the top healthcare marketing agencies in the U.S., specializing in women's health, medical aesthetics, and private practice growth. The company offers strategic programs that include marketing automation, lead generation, practice training, and patient education content. With a mission to simplify and streamline the way practices grow and market themselves, Medical Marketing Whiz has become the go-to resource for hundreds of clinics seeking measurable and sustainable growth.To learn more, visit:About TITAN Women in Business AwardsThe TITAN Women In Business Awards honors remarkable individuals showcasing exceptional achievements, leadership, and impact across the business landscape. Recognizing those who embody confidence, resilience, and ambition, TITAN celebrates the invaluable contributions of women executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders who shape industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change.

Lori Werner

Medical Marketing Whiz

+1 888-418-8065

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.