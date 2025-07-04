403
How Global Supply Issues Push Mexico's Food Inflation Beyond Regional Peers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's food prices jumped 5.1% in the year to May 2025, official OECD data shows, outpacing the average rise of 4.6% across the world's developed economies.
This increase puts Mexico among the countries with the fastest-growing food costs in the OECD, just behind Turkey and Japan. The main reason for this spike is a shortage of chicken caused by bird flu outbreaks in the United States and Brazil.
These two countries supply most of Mexico's imported poultry. With less chicken available, prices soared-by more than 28% in some areas. This made everyday meals more expensive for millions of families.
Other foods also became pricier. Tomatoes, papaya, and beef all saw notable price jumps. At the same time, energy costs in Mexico rose 3.5% over the year, while most OECD countries actually saw energy prices fall.
Higher energy bills make it even more expensive to produce and move food, adding to the inflation problem. Low-income families feel the pain the most. Many spend over half their income on food.
When prices rise, they have to buy less or switch to cheaper, less healthy options. This puts extra pressure on household budgets and can lead to poorer nutrition.
Mexico's central bank is trying to manage inflation by adjusting interest rates, but food prices often do not respond quickly to these changes. The government has also tried to cap prices on basic foods, but supply problems and higher costs keep pushing prices up.
Mexico's close trade relationship with the United States means that problems in U.S. markets quickly affect Mexican prices. This dependence on imports makes Mexico more vulnerable to global supply shocks and price swings.
Rising food prices matter for everyone. They squeeze family budgets, raise business costs, and can slow economic growth. For Mexico, the challenge is to strengthen local food production and reduce reliance on imports.
Until then, families will continue to feel the effects of global supply problems at the grocery store.
