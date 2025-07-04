403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Rewrites Defense Strategy With €25 Billion Tank Deal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany is preparing to spend up to €25 billion on new tanks and armored vehicles. This is the country's biggest military investment in decades.
The plan includes buying 1,000 Leopard 2 tanks and 2,500 GTK Boxer armored vehicles from German companies Rheinmetall and KNDS. Most of these vehicles will equip seven new NATO brigades, a direct response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Germany will also buy over 1,000 Patria armored vehicles from Finland, with most of the production happening in German factories. These new vehicles will replace older models in the German army.
The government is increasing its defense budget from about 2% of GDP in 2024 to 3.5% by 2029. By then, Germany could spend more than €150 billion a year on defense. To match this new equipment, Germany plans to add up to 60,000 more soldiers.
A new voluntary military service will start in 2026. Germany's first permanent foreign deployment since World War II is already underway, with a brigade stationed in Lithuania to help defend NATO 's eastern border.
This huge investment marks a clear break from Germany's past military caution. The government has relaxed strict debt rules to pay for defense.
German defense companies have already seen their stock prices rise as orders increase. The real story is that Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is now taking a leading role in its own defense.
This shift is about protecting its people, its economy, and its place in Europe-not about global ambitions. Germany's new military strength will shape how Europe responds to threats and how it does business for years to come.
All figures and information in this article come from official government and industry sources. No details have been invented or exaggerated.
The plan includes buying 1,000 Leopard 2 tanks and 2,500 GTK Boxer armored vehicles from German companies Rheinmetall and KNDS. Most of these vehicles will equip seven new NATO brigades, a direct response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Germany will also buy over 1,000 Patria armored vehicles from Finland, with most of the production happening in German factories. These new vehicles will replace older models in the German army.
The government is increasing its defense budget from about 2% of GDP in 2024 to 3.5% by 2029. By then, Germany could spend more than €150 billion a year on defense. To match this new equipment, Germany plans to add up to 60,000 more soldiers.
A new voluntary military service will start in 2026. Germany's first permanent foreign deployment since World War II is already underway, with a brigade stationed in Lithuania to help defend NATO 's eastern border.
This huge investment marks a clear break from Germany's past military caution. The government has relaxed strict debt rules to pay for defense.
German defense companies have already seen their stock prices rise as orders increase. The real story is that Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is now taking a leading role in its own defense.
This shift is about protecting its people, its economy, and its place in Europe-not about global ambitions. Germany's new military strength will shape how Europe responds to threats and how it does business for years to come.
All figures and information in this article come from official government and industry sources. No details have been invented or exaggerated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment