ENG Vs IND: Jamie Smith Slams 80-Ball Ton At Edgbaston Top 6 Fastest Test Centuries By Active Cricketers

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Jamie Smith scored a remarkable 80-ball century in the second Test against India at Edgbaston. His aggressive knock helped England recover from a difficult position and puts him among the fastest century scorers in Test cricket.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith had an impressive outing on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4.

Walking in to bat at No.7 when England were at 84/5 after skipper Ben Stokes' dismissal and joining Harry Brook at the crease, Jamie Smith took on India's bowling attack from the word go and notched up his first century of the ongoing series in just 80 balls. Smith resorted to an aggressive approach, punished loose deliveries, and smashed boundaries at will.

With an 80-ball century, let's take a look at where Jamie Smith stands in the top six list of fastest Test centuries by active cricketers.

Out of favour England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow holds the record for the fastest Test century by an active cricketer. Bairstow slammed a 77-run century in the second innings of the second Test against New Zealand at Nottingham in 2022. He displayed his aggressive strokeplay, in what is known as the 'Bazball' approach, and played a brilliant innings of 136 off 92 balls at an impressive strike rate of 147.82 to help England chase down the 299 target with ease.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Khan is second on the list of active cricketers with the fastest century in the history of Test cricket. Sarfaraz Khan notched up his three-figure mark in 80 balls in the first innings of the first Test against Australia in Dubai in 2014. The veteran Pakistan cricketer played an innings of 105 off 109 balls to help Pakistan post 454 on the board. His knock was instrumental in Pakistan's 221-run victory over Australia.

The product of 'Bazball', Harry Brook, is also on the list of active cricketers to score the fastest century in Test cricket. England's middle-order batter has slammed an 80-ball century in the first innings of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2022. Brook played a blistering knock of 153 off 116 balls to help England post a mammoth total of 657 in just 101 overs. England went on to win the match by 74 runs after bundling out Pakistan for 268 in their 343-run chase.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has become the latest entrant in the list of active cricketers to score the fastest Test century. The 24-year-old was quite aggressive in his approach to batting, leaving the Indian bowling attack struggling to get rid of him. Walking in to bat at 84/5, Smith took charge of England's first innings batting by counterattacking with confidence and flair. Jamie Smith reached his second Test century in just 80 balls, pulling England out of a shambolic position and putting them back in the contest at Edgbaston.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is among the top active cricketers to score the fastest century in the history of Test Cricket. Stokes slammed an 85-ball century in the second innings of the Lord's Test against New Zealand in 2015. The southpaw played a brilliant innings of 101 off 92 balls to help England post a total of 478, laying the foundation for a 124-run victory over the Kiwis.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya might be in the scheme of things in India's Test set-up, but he holds the record for the fastest century among the active Indian cricketers in the format. Pandya slammed an 86-ball century in the first innings of the third Test at Pallekelle in 201. He played a brilliant innings of 108 off 96 balls to help India post a total of 487, laying the foundation for an innings and 171-run victory.