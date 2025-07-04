Mintminer Launches Global Cloud Mining Platform, Offers Free BTC

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Washington, USA Friday, July 4, 2025 (iCrowdNewswire) –As Bitcoin continues to break through historical highs and blockchain accelerates towards the mainstream, more and more people are eager to participate in it in a low-threshold, safe and reliable way. MintMiner was born for this purpose – by providing professional, transparent and environmentally friendly cloud mining services, it allows global users to easily participate in crypto mining, without hardware or technical background, and start exclusive computing power with one click, and enjoy daily income.



We believe that future wealth growth will be in the hands of those who dare to plan ahead. MintMiner not only provides efficient mining services, but also strives to become your long-term partner in the world of“digital passive income”. Advantages of MintMiner Cloud Mining Platform MintMiner is committed to creating a safe, efficient and rewarding mining environment for users of different experience levels. Its core advantages include: Legal and compliant Fully compliant with UK and global standards – your trust is our foundation. Security Guarantee The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect the security of user data and ensure smooth mining. Zero management fee No gimmicks, no hidden fees. The mining process is clean, transparent, honest, reliable and completely transparent. Support multiple currencies Support multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, DOGE, ETH, LTC, etc . Technology and Service Provided by an experienced team of experts. The 24/7 fast-response customer service team will solve every problem you encounter, so you have no worries. Free Trial New users can get a $15 reward by signing up, experience mining for free, and earn $0.6 by signing in daily. How to use MintMiner for cloud mining? Cloud mining operation steps: Sign up now All you need is a username and email address. After signing up, you can access the MintMiner user dashboard and view your mining data in real time. How to choose a mining contract MintMiner platform offers a variety of contract options to meet the needs of users with different investment levels. Each contract guarantees a fixed income and daily income, ensuring a transparent and profitable mining experience.

Brand mining pool Investment Amount (USD) Cycle (days) Daily income (USD) Principal at maturity + income (USD) Supported currencies New User Experience Contract 100 2 5 100+10 BTC WhatsMiner M50S 500 5 6.1 500+30.5 BTC Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd 1500 9 1500+178.2 BTC ETC Miner E11 3000 15 42 3000+630 ETC Litecoin Miner L9 5000 25 76 5000+1900 DOGE Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd 8000 32 8000+4070.4 BTC ALPH Miner AL1 10000 35 168 10000+5880 BTC Avalon Box Air 40Ft 30000 42 537 30000+22554 BTC

There are many different package contracts, different investment amounts and different periods, and the benefits obtained will also vary.

For more contracts, please visit official website to view

In the fiercely competitive field of cloud mining, what makes MintMiner stand out?

Among many cloud mining platforms, MintMiner has won the trust and favor of global users with its three core advantages: technical strength, transparent mechanism and user experience.

Top computing power resources, global deployment

MintMiner has multiple clean energy mines distributed in North America, Northern Europe and Asia, using industry-leading mining equipment brands such as Antminer, Shenma Miner and Avalon to ensure stable and efficient mining efficiency.

00% clean energy driven, advocating sustainability

We are committed to promoting environmentally friendly mining, and the entire platform uses renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy, which not only reduces energy consumption costs, but also allows users to participate in a green future.

Real-time transparent and traceable income

Every income can be traced, supporting real-time viewing of computing power operation and daily settlement details, eliminating hidden fees and truly achieving openness and transparency.

MintMiner is not only a cloud mining platform, but also your trusted choice for passive income and digital asset accumulation.

Finally, we want to say:

In this era of encryption, MintMiner has always adhered to the original intention of“letting everyone participate in mining”. We believe that mining should not be exclusive to a few people, but a way to increase the value of digital assets that everyone can enjoy.

Whether you are a novice or an investor pursuing long-term stable returns, you can find your own rhythm and path in MintMiner .

Every bit of your computing power is worthy of entrustment and trust.

Join us and witness the rise of the next round of encryption wealth.

Media Contact and Cooperation:

MintMiner Official Team

Email: [email protected]

Official Website:

Mobile App Download:#/app

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.