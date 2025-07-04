Mintminer Launches Global Cloud Mining Platform, Offers Free BTC
|
Brand mining pool
|
Investment Amount (USD)
|
Cycle (days)
|
Daily income
(USD)
|
Principal at maturity + income (USD)
|
Supported currencies
|
New User Experience Contract
|
100
|
2
|
5
|
100+10
|
BTC
|
WhatsMiner M50S
|
500
|
5
|
6.1
|
500+30.5
|
BTC
|
Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd
|
1500
|
9
|
1500+178.2
|
BTC
|
ETC Miner E11
|
3000
|
15
|
42
|
3000+630
|
ETC
|
Litecoin Miner L9
|
5000
|
25
|
76
|
5000+1900
|
DOGE
|
Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd
|
8000
|
32
|
8000+4070.4
|
BTC
|
ALPH Miner AL1
|
10000
|
35
|
168
|
10000+5880
|
BTC
|
Avalon Box Air 40Ft
|
30000
|
42
|
537
|
30000+22554
|
BTC
There are many different package contracts, different investment amounts and different periods, and the benefits obtained will also vary.
For more contracts, please visit official website to view
In the fiercely competitive field of cloud mining, what makes MintMiner stand out?
Among many cloud mining platforms, MintMiner has won the trust and favor of global users with its three core advantages: technical strength, transparent mechanism and user experience.
Top computing power resources, global deployment
MintMiner has multiple clean energy mines distributed in North America, Northern Europe and Asia, using industry-leading mining equipment brands such as Antminer, Shenma Miner and Avalon to ensure stable and efficient mining efficiency.
00% clean energy driven, advocating sustainability
We are committed to promoting environmentally friendly mining, and the entire platform uses renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy, which not only reduces energy consumption costs, but also allows users to participate in a green future.
Real-time transparent and traceable income
Every income can be traced, supporting real-time viewing of computing power operation and daily settlement details, eliminating hidden fees and truly achieving openness and transparency.
MintMiner is not only a cloud mining platform, but also your trusted choice for passive income and digital asset accumulation.
Finally, we want to say:
In this era of encryption, MintMiner has always adhered to the original intention of“letting everyone participate in mining”. We believe that mining should not be exclusive to a few people, but a way to increase the value of digital assets that everyone can enjoy.
Whether you are a novice or an investor pursuing long-term stable returns, you can find your own rhythm and path in MintMiner .
Every bit of your computing power is worthy of entrustment and trust.
Join us and witness the rise of the next round of encryption wealth.
Media Contact and Cooperation:
MintMiner Official Team
Email: [email protected]
Official Website:
Mobile App Download:#/app
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment