War Update: 77 Combat Clashes On Frontline Since Morning, Fighting Ongoing In Six Sectors

That is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update as of 16:00, on July 4, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, border communities were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Tovstodubove, Mykhailivske, Pokrovka, Prokhody, Mariine, Luhivka, Muraveinia, and Zhnob-Novhorodske in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 11 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched eight airstrikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs. Russian forces also conducted 160 artillery and mortar shellings, including eight strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), targeting both Ukrainian troop positions and civilian settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks, two engagements are ongoing. Russian troops continue attempts to advance near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Zelene. The village of Vilkhuvatka came under air attack.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attempted four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai. Fighting is ongoing in this sector.

In the Lyman sector , the Russians launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the villages of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Four battles are still in progress.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces carried out three assault actions toward Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian invading forces attempted to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions in 30 separate attacks. The fighting occurred near Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 27 of these assaults, three battles are still ongoing. Russian aircraft also dropped bombs on Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks, with two clashes still continuing.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russian troops launched two attacks at Ukrainian positions near Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka. Enemy aviation carried out airstrikes near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge. One battle is still ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have recently intensified their activity, especially in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector. Ukrainian troops continue to hold the line, defending positions under heavy pressure and frequent assaults.