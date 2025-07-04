Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Pakistan Discuss Active Promotion Of Mutual Investments

2025-07-04 03:08:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Active promotion of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been discussed, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Khankendi, we were delighted to meet with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, we exchanged views on strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, actively promoting mutual investments, and exploring prospects for enhanced partnerships between the business communities of both countries," he emphasized.

