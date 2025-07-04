Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASAN Innovation Development Center, Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan Launch Co-Op (PHOTO)

2025-07-04 03:08:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The ASAN Innovation Development Center and Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan are launching a cooperation, the center's statement said, Trend reports.

The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. The memorandum was signed by Director of the ASAN Innovation Development Center Vusal Rustamov and Director of Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan LLC Huseyin Topuz.

In accordance with the memorandum of understanding, the stakeholders will engage in synergistic initiatives and experiential learning opportunities within the domains of scientific inquiry, technological advancement, and artificial intelligence, while also fostering collaborative research endeavors. The document encompasses stipulations for executing training modules and symposiums to enhance human capital, bolstering entrepreneurial ventures, and orchestrating events in the paradigm of Demo Day.

