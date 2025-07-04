Project Sales Corp India Has The World's Largest No Touch Hands Free Hand Safety Products With Over 250+ Active Skus

PSC No-Touch Hand Safety Tools

PSC Company Logo

PSC Hand Safety Tools Product Range

With over 250+ active sku's in hands-free no-touch hand safety tools in its portfolio now, PSC is among the world's largest stockist for hand safety tools.

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Project Sales Corp (PSC): Pioneering Hand Safety Solutions in India and BeyondProject Sales Corp (PSC) was among the earliest to introduce hands-free, no-touch safety tools in India as far back as 2014. Recognising a crucial gap in industrial safety-where impact protection gloves (which were introduced in 2009 in India) could protect hands but not necessarily prevent injuries-PSC set out to transform how hand safety is addressed in high-risk environments. Today, PSC stands as one of the largest stockists and manufacturers of hands-free hand safety tools globally with over 250 variants in stock and most products off the shelf for immediate deliveries.PSC's in-house brands-PSC LoadGuider, SafeGuider, Guide-it, Load-it, Ezy-Lift, and LiftAssist-are widely recognized for their reliability in mitigating hand injury risks. Alongside these, PSC stocks and distributes over a dozen other globally respected brands, including Adamar, GasGrab, Huwe, Fingersaver, LHR, and Handle-Tech, offering one of the most comprehensive no-touch tool portfolios in the world.What truly differentiates PSC is its full-spectrum approach to industrial hand safety. From conducting risk assessment studies to providing custom product recommendations and on-site post-sales support, PSC ensures that clients don't just purchase safety tools-they implement safety solutions. Its 1,000 sq. ft. PSC Experience Centre enables immersive, large-group virtual demos and training sessions on best practices for suspended load handling and hand injury prevention. The focus is on industries where the risk of crush, pinch, and caught-between injuries is high. The goal is simple - help teams build safer habits and reduce preventable hand injuries. This is possible with the right mindset and moving from a hands-on to a hands-off approach.With over 250+ SKUs in hands-free tools-spanning anti-tangle taglines, push/pull sticks, impact protection tools, manual lifting aids, and magnetic no-touch tools-PSC provides task-specific solutions for nearly every industrial application. And when a ready-made solution doesn't exist, PSC designs and delivers custom-built tools tailored to the customer's need. In 2020, PSC understood that workers needed a tool that could lift, shift, align, guide and manouver without fingers getting crushed between loads, and without increasing physical fatigue. Today's its ultra lightweight product PSC Load-it and Load-it XT are among the industr's favourites when it comes to safety tools for critical applications that require precise guidance and control.Guided by the powerful vision“Because Every Hand Matters,” PSC's tools are now used across sectors including oil & gas, metals, renewables, marine, and manufacturing. From the Gulf of Mexico to the North Sea, from rigs in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to steel plants in Indonesia, PSC's reach continues to grow.PSC continues to invest in:-New polymer materials and high-strength composites for safer, lighter tools.-Modular and interchangeable head systems to enhance tool adaptability.-Magnetic and quick-detach mechanisms for metal handling, including the new PSC Magnetic No-Touch ToolsWith many of its products now specified in customer safety manuals, PSC exports its no-touch hand safety solutions to over 40 countries worldwide. Its formula for success-right pricing, an extensive product portfolio, and dedicated customer support-has cemented its place as India's leading hand safety specialist and a recognized name in global safety circles, with multi-million dollar annual revenues. With manufacturing, warehousing, and operations across India, the Middle East (PSC Gulf LLC and FZCO in Dubai), and the U.S. (PSC Houston), PSC has steadily built a global safety ecosystem.In addition to hand safety tools, PSC also distributes:-Dropped object prevention systems from Dropsafe, Ergodyne, Gripps, Stopdrop, and more-Intrinsically safe lighting solutions from Nightstick-Head-to-toe PPE from MSA, Honeywell, 3M, Moldex, Uvex, Bolle, Lakeland, DuPont, V12 Footwear, and others.With unmatched expertise and a relentless commitment to safety innovation, Project Sales Corp continues to lead the charge in protecting hands across industries-because every hand truly matters. To strengthen its commitment and scale its impact, PSC recently established PSC Hand Safety India Private Limited , a dedicated entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing, and export of hands-free safety tools. This new venture allows PSC to bring sharper focus to its core mission-designing world-class, task-specific hand safety solutions for industries where hand injuries remain a major risk.PSC Hand Safety India now serves as the flagship unit for all PSC-manufactured hand safety products, including the full range of push-pull tools, lifting aids, anti-tangle taglines, and magnetic handling solutions. With its own growing team, export network, and product roadmap, PSC Hand Safety India is positioned to become the region's leading name in industrial hand injury prevention.PSC can be reached at info(at)projectsalescorp(dot)com or shivani(at)projectsalescorp(dot)com.

Shivani Patnaik

Project Sales Corporation

+91 96031 66448

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.