EQS-News: clearvise AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

clearvise AG: 2025 Annual General Meeting approves dividend payment

04.07.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

clearvise AG: 2025 Annual General Meeting approves dividend payment

All agenda items approved by a large majority

Presence attains 48.66% of share capital

Dividend of EUR 0.06 per share approved start of an active dividend policy Frankfurt, 4 July 2025 - clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), an independent electricity producer from renewable energies with a diversified European portfolio of wind and PV plants, held its Annual General Meeting for the 2024 financial year today. The shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a clear majority. A total of 48.66% of the voting share capital was represented (previous year: 50.16%).



Petra Leue-Bahns, CEO of clearvise AG:“This year's Annual General Meeting was a place for intensive and constructive exchange. We greatly appreciate the direct feedback from our shareholders. Over the past year, we have strategically and reliably driven forward the development of clearvise. This year's dividend payment marks the start of an active and sustainable dividend policy for clearvise, allowing shareholders to participate in the company's successful development.”



The proposal by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to use the net income reported in the annual financial statements to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 per dividend-bearing share was approved by a large majority. Other items on the agenda included the discharge of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and group auditor, amendments to the provisions of the Articles of Association regarding the composition and remuneration of the Supervisory Board, and the election of all new members of the Supervisory Board.



The voting results for the agenda items are available on the company website here .





About clearvise

clearvise AG is an independent producer of electricity from renewable energies with a diversified European investment portfolio of onshore wind and solar parks.



Based on digitized asset management and a three-pillar acquisition strategy, the company is focusing on profitably expanding its portfolio and creating added value for all stakeholders. The shares of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4) have been listed on the stock exchange since 2011 and are currently traded on the open market of various German stock exchanges and via XETRA ( ).





Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations Team clearvise Jan Hutterer Phone: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65 Email: ... Email: ...

04.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: clearvise AG Eschenheimer Anlage 1 60316 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4 WKN: A1EWXA Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2165652

End of News EQS News Service