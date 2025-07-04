APEDA Launches 'Indian Mango Mania 2025' In Abu Dhabi To Boost Mango Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has launched 'Indian Mango Mania 2025' in Abu Dhabi, in its efforts to enhance the global profile of Indian agricultural exports.

The initiative, held in collaboration with the Embassy of India, UAE and the Lulu Group, is part of a broader mango promotion programme designed to spotlight India's diverse and premium mango varieties during peak season.

The UAE continues to be the largest export market for Indian mangoes. In 2024 alone, India exported over 12,000 metric tonnes of mangoes worth USD 20 million to the country, underscoring the strong demand and export potential.

Premium varieties showcased at the festival included GI-tagged and regionally renowned cultivars such as Banarasi Langda, Dasheri, Chausa, Amrapali, Sunderja, Malda, Bharat Bhog, Lakshman Bhog, Prabha Shankar, Mahmood Bahar, Vrindavani, Fasli, and Mallika.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India, UAE, emphasised the role of platforms like LuLu in connecting Indian growers with global consumers, especially in the Gulf.

“This initiative ensures the freshness and richness of Indian mangoes reach households across the region, especially those from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali M.A. reaffirmed LuLu Group's commitment to supporting Indian produce through its retail network across the UAE and the wider Gulf region.

The promotion also featured a curated range of mango-based delicacies, blending Indian tradition with global culinary styles.

These included mango pastries, mambazha payasam, mango pulao, mango sushi, Kashmiri-style pickles, and an array of juices and preserves.

APEDA reiterated its ongoing commitment to expanding India's agricultural exports by improving global market access for farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), farmer-producer companies (FPCs), and agri-exporters.

