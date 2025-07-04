Extraneous Factors Lift Sentiments In QSE As Index Gains 75 Points M-Cap Adds QR4.69Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Market Eye

The Iran-Israel truce, the US Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and Washington's tariff deal with Vietnam had their positive influence on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) with its key index gaining as much as 75 points and capitalisation adding in excess of QR4bn this week.The insurance, consumer goods, banking and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.7% this week which saw QSE welcome the proposed $200mn Fiera Qatar Equity Fund, a joint initiative of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Fiera Capital.More than 49% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main market this week which saw Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company restructure the ownership of Qatar Salt Products Company (QSalt), after the Turkish partner Atlas Yatirim Planlama exit the joint venture.The domestic institutions' substantially weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse this week which saw Meeza sign a strategic long-term QR350mn agreement with a global hyper-scaler, marking a major milestone in its growth trajectory and further solidifying Qatar's position in the global digital economy.The Gulf individuals' lower net profit booking also had its effect on the main market this week which saw Qatar's maritime sector's strong year-on-year surge in cargoes and building materials in June 2025.The foreign retail investors were seen net buyers, albeit at lower levels, this week which saw Qatar Insurance Company's $500mn Tier II bond gets oversubscribed by six times.The foreign institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser vigour in the main market this week which saw Lesha Bank acquire one Airbus A320neo aircraft from Germany's EMP Aviation Trading for approximately QR150mn.The local retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main bourse this week which saw a total of 0.16mn AlRayan Bank-sponsored exchange traded fund QATR worth QR0.36mn trade across 61 deals.The Arab individuals continued to be bullish but with lesser intensity in the main market this week which saw 0.01mn Doha Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QETF valued at QR0.07mn change hands across 11 transactions.The Arab funds' net buying was seen weakening in the main bourse this week which saw no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market this week, which saw Wasata Financial Securities disclose its plans to provide market making support for Dukhan Bank.Market capitalisation shot up QR4.69bn or 0.74% to QR635.73bn on the back of mid and small cap segments this week which saw the consumer goods, banking and industrials sectors together constitute about 81% of the total trade volumes.Trade turnover and volumes were on the decline in the main bourse; while the venture market saw heightened volume and value this week.The Total Return Index rose 0.7%, the All Islamic Index by 0.41% and the All Share Index by 0.82% this week.The insurance sector index shot up 2.48%, consumer goods and services (1.38%), banks and financial services (1.07%), and industrials (1.06%); real estate declined 1.25%, transport (0.66%) and telecom (0.48%) this week.Major gainers in the main market included Mannai Corporation, Meeza, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar Insurance, Baladna, QNB, Qatar Islamic Bank, Woqod, Mekdam Holding, Industries Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatar National Cement, Milaha and Gulf Warehousing. In the juniour bourse, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value this week.Nevertheless, Qatar Cinema and Film, Distribution, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Al Mahhar Holding, Qatar German Medical Devices, Salam International Investment, Medicare Group, Qamco, Estithmar Holding, QLM, Ezdan, Barwa, United Development Company, Vodafone Qatar and Nakilat were among the shakers in the main market this week.The foreign retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.32mn compared with net sellers of QR20.43mn the previous week.The domestic institutions' net selling weakened significantly to QR11.38mn against QR634.55mn the week ended June 26.The Gulf individual investors' net profit booking decreased markedly to QR7.02mn compared to QR14.42mn a week ago.However, the local retail investors' net selling expanded noticeably to QR111.41mn against QR101.93mn the previous week.The foreign institutions' net buying declined substantially to QR104.05mn compared to QR719.93mn the week ended June 26.The Arab individual investors' net buying shrank drastically to QR16.18mn against QR40.65mn a week ago.The Gulf institutions' net buying weakened perceptibly to QR9.27mn compared to QR10.46mn the previous week.The Arab institutions' net buying eased marginally to QR0.01mn against QR0.28mn the week ended June 26.The main market saw a 36% fall in trade volumes to 779.37mn shares, 36% in value to QR1.95bn and 17% in deals to 96,706 this week.In the venture market, trade volumes almost quadrupled to 1.26mn equities and value more than quadrupled to QR3.56mn on more than doubled transactions to 290.