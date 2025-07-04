Scorebuddy Secures ISO 27001 Cert, Launches AI Security Trust Centre

Scorebuddy QA

Scorebuddy reinforces commitment to data security as AI adoption accelerates across contact centers, earning ISO 27001 from UKAS-accredited auditor

- Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, ScorebuddyDUBLIN, IRELAND, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scorebuddy, a leader in AI-powered contact center quality assurance (QA), today announced two major security milestones: achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and launching a comprehensive Trust Centre. These developments reinforce the company's commitment to enterprise-grade security as AI adoption accelerates across customer service operations.Addressing Critical Security Needs in AI-Powered Customer ServiceAs organizations increasingly deploy artificial intelligence in customer-facing operations, robust security and compliance measures have become essential. Contact centers handle sensitive customer data daily, making information security paramount for both businesses and their customers.Gold-Standard Security CertificationScorebuddy's ISO 27001 certification was awarded following a comprehensive, multi-phase audit by DNV, an independent certification body accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). This certification provides official confirmation that every aspect of Scorebuddy's platform and operations operates under a formally documented, continuously improving Information Security Management System (ISMS).By choosing a UKAS-accredited auditor, Scorebuddy ensured its ISO certification meets globally recognized standards and adheres to the most stringent third-party assurance benchmarks. UKAS accredits the bodies that perform ISO audits, providing an additional layer of credibility to the certification process.Enhanced Transparency Through Trust CentreComplementing its ISO certification, Scorebuddy launched a dedicated Trust Centre to provide customers and prospects with transparent, self-serve access to its security posture. The portal offers:1. Verification of current certifications, including ISO 270012. Detailed documentation of security controls and data-protection practices3. Regular updates on the evolution of Scorebuddy's information-security program4. Comprehensive compliance information for regulated industriesMeeting Enterprise and Regulatory RequirementsThese security enhancements position Scorebuddy to better serve organizations in heavily regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates the platform's readiness for enterprise-scale deployments where security and compliance are non-negotiable.The timing proves particularly significant as businesses balance the operational benefits of AI-powered quality assurance with increasingly strict data protection requirements. Scorebuddy's proactive approach to security certification helps organizations confidently adopt AI technologies while maintaining regulatory compliance.Proven Track Record at ScaleWith over 50,000 users across 25 countries, Scorebuddy has established itself as a trusted partner for customer-facing teams seeking to improve customer experience, engage agents, mitigate compliance risk, and uncover valuable insights through AI-powered quality assurance.The platform's AI capabilities include automated call scoring, sentiment analysis, and intelligent quality monitoring that helps contact centers identify trends, coach agents more effectively, and ensure consistent service delivery. These features, now backed by ISO 27001-certified security controls, provide organizations with both operational excellence and peace of mind.Industry Leadership in AI SecurityScorebuddy's achievement reflects broader industry recognition that AI security cannot be an afterthought. As generative AI transforms contact center operations, companies must demonstrate their platforms meet the highest security standards to earn enterprise trust.The company's investment in enterprise-grade security and compliance measures signals its commitment to responsible AI deployment. This approach helps organizations harness AI's benefits while maintaining the security and compliance standards required in today's regulatory environment.About ScorebuddyScorebuddy is a leading AI-powered contact center quality assurance platform that helps customer-facing teams improve customer experience, engage agents, mitigate compliance risk, and uncover valuable insights. Serving over 50,000 users across 25 countries, Scorebuddy combines advanced AI capabilities with enterprise-grade security to deliver comprehensive quality assurance solutions for modern contact centers.For More InformationOrganizations can access detailed information about Scorebuddy's security measures and compliance practices by visiting the Trust Centre at . Learn more about Scorebuddy's AI-powered quality assurance platform at .

